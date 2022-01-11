Cutt-Slam reaches milestone in 2021

The Wyoming Cutt-Slam capped its 25th year.

1/10/2022 6:06:49 PM

Cheyenne - It was another successful year for anglers involved in one of the more unique fishing challenges offered by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. The Wyoming Cutt-Slam capped its 25th year in 2021 with 168 anglers who documented catching the state’s four native subspecies of cutthroat trout: Bonneville, Colorado, Snake River and Yellowstone.

It is the fourth consecutive year more than 100 anglers completed the Cutt-Slam. The record for most anglers to complete it in a year is 200 in 2020. The 2021 figure vaulted the total number of anglers to complete the Cutt-Slam to 2,087.

Cutt-Slam recipients receive a personalized certificate and vehicle decal from Game and Fish, and since the summer of 2018 a medallion from Wyoming Trout Unlimited.

“On behalf of the 1,600-plus members of Trout Unlimited in Wyoming, we congratulate the Wyoming Game and Fish Department on the 25th anniversary on the success of the outstanding Cutt-Slam program,” said Mike Jensen, Wyoming council coordinator for Trout Unlimited. “We’re extremely grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Game and Fish on this hugely successful program and we’re looking forward to the next 25 years of the Cutt-Slam.”

The Cutt-Slam was the idea of the late Ron Remmick, who was the Game and Fish fisheries supervisor in the Green River and Pinedale regions, and worked for Game and Fish for 25 years. Remmick developed the Cutt-Slam to draw attention and appreciation for the habitat needs and management efforts for Wyoming’s cutthroat species.

“The Cutt-Slam program continues to garner interest and support for native cutthroat trout conservation,” said Alan Osterland, Game and Fish chief of fisheries. “In addition, it is a great way to spend time exploring Wyoming’s great outdoors. Thanks to all who have participated, and thanks to Trout Unlimited for their continued support.”

(Sara DiRienzo, Public Information Officer - (sara.dirienzo@wyo.gov), Mike Jensen - Trout Unlimited - ( mike.jensen@tu.org))

- WGFD -