Suspects Sought in an Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun): Unit Block of 47th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Attempted Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, January 7, 2022, in the unit block of 47th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 3:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was in their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the suspects attempted to enter the victim’s vehicle. The victim then fled the location.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/OwsYc0oySfY

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.