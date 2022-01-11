AlpHa Measurement Solutions Acquires ANDalyze
AlpHa Measurement Solutions adds ANDalyze innovative DNA-enzyme-based sensors to its already broad electrochemical product portfolio.UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlpHa Measurement Solutions LLC (“AlpHa”), a leader in the liquid sensing technology space, today announced the acquisition of Champaign, Illinois-based ANDalyze. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With a record of strong organic and inorganic growth since its formation, AlpHa Measurement Solutions adds ANDalyze’s innovative DNA-enzyme-based sensors used to detect trace metals as well as other target inorganics, organics, and biologics to its already broad electrochemical product portfolio.
“We are very excited about ANDalyze’s proven disruptive technology,” said AlpHa Measurement Solutions CEO Drew Hall, “because it enables water analysis and reporting to be accomplished in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional heavy metals testing methods all without specific skills or knowledge of chemistry even though the sensing technology is rooted in complex, patented biochemistry.”
ANDalyze’s Vice President of Product Management, Steven Naylor, was quoted: “Protecting public health by providing safe drinking water to citizens served by community water systems is and will always be a serious concern of government agencies, public water suppliers, private industry, and homeowners around the world. ANDalyze was founded on the belief that everyone should know what is in their water, and we are grateful the team at AlpHa plans to carry our mission forward.”
About AlpHa Measurement Solutions
Alpha Measurement Solutions is a liquid sensor technology platform serving the complex testing needs of water quality, pharmaceutical, laboratory, and industrial markets with an unmatched combination of precision, reliability, innovation, and flexibility. With over 100 years of combined water sensing experience and over 400 employees across 100,000 sq ft of manufacturing space, we proudly serve our OEM and direct customers alike.
