Submit Release
News Search

There were 938 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,274 in the last 365 days.

Oh Ship, It’s ON Says CSCMP

Boxes piling up, being delivered, capacity crunch

Oh Ship! Dealing with the New Parcel Capacity Reality, CSCMP Silicon Valley Event 2022

Silicon Valley/San Francisco Roundtable Launches 2022 Jan 19th, Thanks Partners Google, Salesforce, Project44, PRISM Logistics and Transpak

Logistics Never Sleeps.”
— Jeremiah Pomerleau, president CSCMP Silicon Valley/SF
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals' (CSCMP) Silicon Valley/San Francisco Roundtable, invites the greater SF Bay Area supply chain management (SCM) community to the 2022 opening program Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.

While the only constant is change, CSCMP Silicon Valley/SF thanks our steadfast sponsoring companies (Google, Salesforce, Project 44, PRISM Logistics and Transpak) for their unwavering support of our mission to connect and educate the world’s supply chain professionals. More needed than ever, learning and connection are essential to continuously improving supply chains.

Come enjoy dinner, networking and moderated panel discussion with industry leaders surrounding the unprecedented capacity crunch in parcel shipping. eCommerce continues to grow faster than carrier capacity with no end in sight. How are companies dealing with this? What to do to meet growth in demand for '22 and beyond? Robert Arriola and Martin Delfino will share insights from current roles and years’ experience with Amazon and UPS, and directly engage in dialogue with those participating in-person and virtually.

The event will be hosted at The Homestead in Santa Clara. Appetizers and meal are included in the cost of the ticket. No host bar available. Click to register!

CSCMP Silicon Valley/SF will follow safety protocols and requirements in place on the day. Participants must mask and show proof of vaccination. We limit participation to the first 50 registered and book venues with triple that capacity to assure proper space and ventilation.

PR Contact: Michele Carroll, CSCMP VP Partnerships - michele@carrollcomarketing.com; 925-980-1767
Source: CSCMP Silicon Valley/SF

About CSCMP Silicon Valley/SF Roundtable

The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) is an 8000-member global membership association committed to the education and connection of SCM professionals. CSCMP Silicon Valley/San Francisco is one of the largest roundtables, recognized for the caliber of its programming: http://www.cscmpsfrt.org/

Michele Carroll
Carrollco Marketing Services
+1 925-980-1767
email us here

You just read:

Oh Ship, It’s ON Says CSCMP

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.