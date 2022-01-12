Oh Ship, It’s ON Says CSCMP
Silicon Valley/San Francisco Roundtable Launches 2022 Jan 19th, Thanks Partners Google, Salesforce, Project44, PRISM Logistics and Transpak
The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals' (CSCMP) Silicon Valley/San Francisco Roundtable, invites the greater SF Bay Area supply chain management (SCM) community to the 2022 opening program Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
— Jeremiah Pomerleau, president CSCMP Silicon Valley/SF
While the only constant is change, CSCMP Silicon Valley/SF thanks our steadfast sponsoring companies (Google, Salesforce, Project 44, PRISM Logistics and Transpak) for their unwavering support of our mission to connect and educate the world’s supply chain professionals. More needed than ever, learning and connection are essential to continuously improving supply chains.
Come enjoy dinner, networking and moderated panel discussion with industry leaders surrounding the unprecedented capacity crunch in parcel shipping. eCommerce continues to grow faster than carrier capacity with no end in sight. How are companies dealing with this? What to do to meet growth in demand for '22 and beyond? Robert Arriola and Martin Delfino will share insights from current roles and years’ experience with Amazon and UPS, and directly engage in dialogue with those participating in-person and virtually.
The event will be hosted at The Homestead in Santa Clara. Appetizers and meal are included in the cost of the ticket. No host bar available. Click to register!
CSCMP Silicon Valley/SF will follow safety protocols and requirements in place on the day. Participants must mask and show proof of vaccination. We limit participation to the first 50 registered and book venues with triple that capacity to assure proper space and ventilation.
About CSCMP Silicon Valley/SF Roundtable
The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) is an 8000-member global membership association committed to the education and connection of SCM professionals. CSCMP Silicon Valley/San Francisco is one of the largest roundtables, recognized for the caliber of its programming: http://www.cscmpsfrt.org/
