JD Technologies Global, LLC Helps Our Customers Optimize Thermal Management Systems
Companies must keep up with innovations and JD Technologies Global, LLC and the high-quality manufacturers we represent are up for the challenge.ORMOND BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, February 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With electronic innovation extending the boundaries of what's possible, cooling systems and thermal management systems, in turn, must keep up. JD Technologies Global, LLC and the high-quality manufacturers we represent are up for the challenge.
Liquid cooling applications include unmanned aerial and ground vehicles, avionics / electronics cooling, air management systems, bleed air systems, environmental cooling systems, RAM airflow, PACK air systems and fuel tank inerting systems to name a few.
JD Technologies Global with our highly qualified manufacturers that we represent, can support our customers' engineers that are developing new or optimizing existing liquid cooling systems. Key areas of support include:
Dual Function Flow and Temperature Transmitters –
• Multiple sensors uniquely calibrated to customer specifications placed at key measuring points in the cooling system.
• Dual function, providing both mass flow rate and temperature from the same device.
• Dual 0-5VDC outputs provide continuous flow rate and temperature measurements to the pump control system.
• Fully flight qualified, COTS, Line Replaceable Unit (LRU) easily integrated into the design and installed with minimal effort.
Thermostatic Valves –
• Self-actuating – no external power needed
• Maintenance free - no periodic calibration
• Highly repeatable position vs temperature
• Very high power-to-size ratio, small, lightweight package
• High reliability / long service life
• Ease of installation
• Proportioning output
Seals & Sleeves for Harsh Environments –
• Engineered High Temperature Gaskets, Sleeves, Seals, and Ducting
• High vibration
• High pressure
• Large temperature variations
• In house testing and tool fabrication
John Knott
JD Technologies Global, LLC
+1 781-864-2220
email us here