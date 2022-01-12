Trophy Resources, Inc., Announces Negotiation of Letter of Intent.
Seeking To Build Shareholder Value in 2022
Trophy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSI)ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trophy Resources, Inc., (OTC PINK: TRSI) (“Trophy” or the “Company”), a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive and with hard assets, announces that the Company is currently negotiating its first Letter Of Intent (LOI).
James Canouse, CEO, and Chairman of Trophy, said, “While we are not at liberty to divulge too much information at this time we felt it important to let our shareholders and the public in general know that we are indeed working very hard behind the scenes to build shareholder value. We are looking forward to further negotiation and execution of this LOI as soon as possible which would put us in a position to provide more details to our valued shareholders.”
Trophy Resources continues to maintain its current shares outstanding at 1,192,872,607
About Trophy Resources, Inc.
Trophy Resources, Inc. (TRSI) is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company’s mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.
James P Canouse
Trophy Resources, Inc.
+1 404-565-4280
info@trophyresourcesinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook