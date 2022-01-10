2022-01-10 11:08:01.797 $1 Million Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Butler

Submit Release
A customer at Smoker Friendly, 1009B W. Fort Scott Road in Butler, won $1 million in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn: 7, 29, 43, 56 and 57.

“Congratulations if this is your winning ticket,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery.  “Be sure to sign the back of it right away, and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to claim your prize.”

Prizes can be claimed – by appointment only – at any of the Lottery’s four offices, which are located in Kansas City, Jefferson City, Springfield or St. Louis. Draw Games winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, they have until July 6. 

 The estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is $300 million.

