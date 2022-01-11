Mailing List Website has databases now available for motorcycle marketing purposes. The TOP BIKERS of America that Buy
Motorcycle owners with completemotorcycle information on every record.
Harley Mail Order Gear Buyers Mailing List
Harley Owners & Motorcycle Riders For Charity
Motorcycle Event & Motorcycle Festivals
Motorcycle Part & Accessory Buyers
A core principle of the American lifestyle is “freedom,” One iconic symbol of this has always been the motorcycle. These are the TOP motorcycle of the nation.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is prepared to help all clients in growing their business, regardless of the sector. For companies that work in the business-to-business area, business postal mailing lists are available to contact the appropriate corporate decision-makers for these high volume sales.
Companies with more retail or general public focus will benefit from the many consumer postal mailing lists available. These lists cover a broad array of different consumer needs and demographics. Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is ready to help both consumer and B2B companies to find the markets actively seeking their product or service.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing & Its Humble Beginnings
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing began as a dream of an American-owned and operated business with a disabled veteran as the founder. Making the sacrifices necessary for military service left a unique appreciation for what America had to offer and a growing ambition to help grow the country that had just been defended. From a small start-up, the company now proudly works with a staff with over 50 years of combined industry experience focusing on marketing.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing’s business is the growth of other businesses through their marketing efforts. The company began operations before the mass adoption of digital marketing practices when physical processes like direct mail were still a dominant form of mass-market strategies. Despite being more “analog,” direct mail taught important foundation lessons for marketing that apply to any platform, digital or otherwise. This positioned Sprint Data Solutions to make a quick, high-impact transition into digital marketing as it emerged into widespread usage, enabling early, effective success for both the company itself and its clients.
Today, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has spread from its initial operating range in its hometown of Las Vegas to the entire state of Nevada, then the continental United States, and finally the whole country, including Hawaii and Alaska. The company now also makes it possible for American businesses to expand their reach beyond US borders into other North American nations like the Mexican and Canadian markets and those wishing to break into international markets like France across the Atlantic.
The Motorcycle Way Of Life – The company with the EXCLUSIVE Mailing List
Most vehicles in the United States are regarded as tools. Cars transport people, families, and even passengers from one destination to another. Large Mac Trucks take goods from one part of the state or country to the other. Trains and buses move as many people as possible to their destinations. It is only the motorcycle that is viewed not just as a tool of transportation but also as a declaration of someone’s personal ideals. There are faster, easier, safer, and more efficient ways to travel using a motor vehicle. A motorcycle is for people who prefer something else, and that ownership is a public statement of that preference.
Because of this, motorcycles occupy a much larger symbolic and psychological space in the American psyche. To own a motorcycle is not just to have a way to get from one point to other, but to experience a lifestyle and sense of freedom that other vehicles don’t provide. And the visible nature of the motorcycle, even its volume as people hear it travel down a road or street, means the owner is not afraid to let people know where they stand.
This means marketing for motorcycle owners is not something that can be approached in the same casual way as other products. Motorcycle ownership is as much about a lifestyle and a way of thinking as it is about getting from point a to point b. Conversely, this also means that marketing to motorcycle owners is not just about the motorcycle alone. Many products and services are associated with the motorcycle lifestyle that owners are actively interested in learning more about, using, and securing for themselves once they are aware of the possibilities available to them.
The Brands
Even more so than automobiles, it can be argued that the brand names of motorcycles play a heavy role in creating the “culture” of motorcycle ownership. This kind of brand name division can even be considered a metric for demographic categorization. Different brands have a different appeal and can create distinct “sub-cultures” regarding motorcycle marketing databases and how best to capitalize on them. Among some of the prominent brand names and the cultural cache they carry for owners are:
Kawasaki
This Japanese brand is most often associated with motorcycles for sport, although their street versions are incredibly popular due to the brand association. To own an iconic bike like the Kawasaki “ninja” is to own a vehicle built for speed. Kawasaki is most closely associated with off-road and racing motorcycles and thus is held closely to the hearts of motorcycle enthusiasts about speed and going off the beaten path. Other Japanese brands do similarly well in terms of reputation as general use street vehicles or sporting vehicles, but Kawaski is one of the leaders in this sector.
Ducati
In the same way that Italian automobiles turn heads, the same is true of the iconic Ducati motorcycle. For people with even only vague familiarity with motorcycles, the distinct silhouette of the premium, “superbike” Ducati motorcycle is just as recognizable as a Lamborghini or Ferrari and with a similar reputation. Ducati motorcycles are considered the glamour vehicles of the industry, built to look eye-catching and pack a lot of speed and power into the frame. Because they’re priced at a premium level, it’s always clear that someone who owns and rides a Ducati is someone that is making a clear statement about demanding a higher class of riding.
Harley Davidson
Of course, for Americans, few things represent the unique take on a free, American life as the American brand Harley Davidson. First manufactured in 1901, it’s mind-boggling to think this domestic motorcycle company is now over a century old, but Harley Davidson continues to occupy an important space in the idea of travel in America. Because of their local origins, Harley Davidson motorcycles are uniquely suited to the American lifestyle with rugged, powerful, comfortable motorcycles that travel well along American highways and are durable enough to endure the seasons of outdoor America without needing constant attention and repairs. These are tough, powerful vehicles built to last and have become iconic in American culture in general and motorcycle culture in particular.
There are many other brands, such as Suzuki, Indian, and Royal Enfield, to name a few, that also have their fans and their own unique culture. And it is the motorcycle culture itself that creates new business possibilities for businesses if they can get access to specific, actionable information like a motorcycle marketing database. The various options include things like:
Events
Motorcycle enthusiasts participate in large, corporate-organized national scale events similar to auto trade shows and many grassroots efforts conducted by enthusiasts within their own city or state. Products or services relevant to these enthusiasts enjoy a huge boost in transactions when associated with some of these larger events. The best strategy is to research which groups would benefit most from the product or service and see if there are any large-scale events at which these groups gather. This is always a good way to generate a huge number of leads in a short amount of time and even potentially retain those leads as repeat customers.
There are a few notable events in the United States to negotiate with, such as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. First held in Sturgis, South Dakota, in 1938 by a group of amateur Indian owners, what started as a small gathering of brand loyalists has grown into a multi-day extravaganza. The rally is now a 10-day event, with participation from all the major brands and an attendance high of 700,000 enthusiasts in 2015, with an annual attendance average of over 500,000 each year. Over $800 million in revenue is generated by this one motorcycle event alone.
Lifestyle
Motorcycle enthusiasts, unlike car owners, don’t simply get on their vehicles and go from one place to another. An extra amount of effort, ceremony, and maintenance is required in owning and operating a motorcycle. Safety gear such as helmets are essential, and even ordinary clothing isn’t always preferred as specific accouterments like “riding leathers” provide an extra level of protection, especially for those competing in riskier sporting events where, unlike in a car, an accident with a motorcycle affords little protection to the rider.
Some lifestyle needs and choices center around longer journeys. The uniquely American experience of riding “touring motorcycles” built for longer, more comfortable trips where the pleasure comes not from the speed but being able to travel American roadways as part of the environment, rather than being isolated from it in a car. These motorcycle activities demand tools, accessories, clothing, and other essentials for an optimal experience, meaning the market is always looking for more products and services to meet these needs.
Charities Top Harley DONORS in the Nation!!
Another area that often surprises some is where a motorcycle marketing database can be extremely useful for charity organizations looking for assistance or donations. The range of lifestyles for motorcycle enthusiasts is broad. Like many groups or interests, there are fringe elements that create negative perceptions and stereotypes, such as the cliché of motorcycle gangs. However, many motorcycle enthusiasts gather in large groups that deliberately set out to correct these misperceptions and put in the time, effort, and often monetary donations to assist charitable organizations in helping others.
Because enthusiasts participate in charity activities both as private individuals and as clubs or groups, it’s a good idea to seek out this demographic for donations. Different groups often have different interests, such as helping abused children, donating to refugee causes, or even religiously affiliated charities. The only way to know for sure whether a charity may get an unexpected boost of donations from motorcycle enthusiasts is to define the metrics needed and see which groups or individuals meet those needs, and be receptive enough to look at data available from the motorcycle marketing databases.
A Great Range Within The Demographics
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing has motorcycle marketing databases that cover every geographic need a client may need. Whether it is targeting the motorcycle owners and enthusiasts of a specific city, like New York, or a blanket campaign to reach out to motorcycle owners in the state of Florida, the database offers contacts at the municipal, regional, state, and national levels.
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing also divides motorcycle marketing databases based on specific demographics. If a client is interested in approaching a particular ethnicity, such as only Asian motorcycle owners, or wants to target a specific income, such as upper-class motorcycle enthusiasts throughout the country, with a track record for donations, this type of granular data is available. It’s even possible to find motorcycle enthusiasts based on specific interests such as the brand names they favor or the products they are interested in, such as riding gear.
For clients interested in managing a direct mail campaign but lack experience and are unsure about progress, turnkey direct mail solutions are available. This means a guided process through every step of the direct mail process, assisting in the conception, design, manufacture, and distribution of marketing materials. All of this is done under one roof, with no need to find additional third-party vendors for different stages of the process.
If you need mailing addresses, email addresses, telephone numbers for calls, or contact numbers for SMS/Text messaging, contact Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing. We can get you the motorcycle marketing database you need in the preferred format. When you work with us, you’re supporting an American company owned and operated by a disabled veteran. Reach out to Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing today. Start seeing the results later today.
Patrick Trump
Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing
+1 702-472-8668
sprintdata@aol.com