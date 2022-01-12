Announcing AFN's 2021 CEOs of the Year
Kristen Valdes, CEO of b.well Connected Health, Wins Top Honor as CEO of the Year
I truly enjoyed the exchange of ideas and expertise within the AFN CEO Roundtables, one of the best places to learn directly from other CEOs about what's happening on the front lines of your industry.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantage Foundry Network LLC (AFN), an exclusive global network of and for CEOs, announced today the five winners of their 2021 CEO Awards for growth, resilience, corporate culture, and innovative disruption. Kristen Valdes, CEO of b.well Connected Health, was awarded best overall CEO of the Year.
— Kristen Valdes, CEO, b.well Connected Health
The AFN CEO Awards acknowledge leaders' outstanding efforts and accomplishments in five categories. This year's winners include:
• Chris Barker, CEO, Spirit Health Group (UK), as Growth CEO of the Year for leading his company to exceptional growth.
• Sixto Cancel, CEO, Think of Us (USA), as Resilient CEO of the Year, exhibiting resilience, perseverance, and tenacity to lead his company through extraordinary challenges.
• Simone Hildebrand, CEO, Geekseat (Australia), as Corporate Culture CEO of the Year demonstrating a commitment to and positively impacting her company's culture, diversity, equity, and inclusion.
• Brad Scrivner, CEO, Vast Bank (USA), as Disruptor CEO of the Year for being the first national bank to bring cryptocurrency and digital asset banking to the retail sector.
• Kristen Valdes, CEO, b.well Connected Health (USA) rounds out the awards with top honors as Top CEO of the Year, exhibiting outstanding leadership in all aspects of management.
"Given the caliber of CEOs and our large global community of over 2,600 CEOs from 120 countries, the process for selecting the finalists and ultimately the winners was extremely challenging. I want to congratulate all of our finalists and winners, particularly Kristen Valdes, our first-ever CEO of the Year winner," said Stephen Kuhn, Chairman of AFN.
Speaking on the achievement of winning CEO of the Year, "I’m grateful to AFN for this recognition and want to share it with my entire team as a testament to the amazing job they’ve done building the consumer-focused digital transformation platform for healthcare organizations and employers,” said Valdes. “I have truly enjoyed the exchange of ideas and expertise within the AFN CEO Roundtables, one of the best places to learn directly from other CEOs about what's happening on the front lines of your industry."
“We're delighted to celebrate the accomplishments of members of our community through the AFN CEO awards. The award winners are an inspiration and highlight the value we place on the varied experience, expertise, and perspective within our community. AFN offers an unparalleled experience allowing our members to overcome challenges and find new opportunities through their connections with one another and harnessing their shared wisdom," said Matt Sitter, CEO, AFN.
About Advantage Foundry Network
Advantage Foundry Network is a professional organization for CEOs to connect with a curated community of their peers, creating meaningful and profitable connections enhanced by AFN's proprietary AI and analytics.
