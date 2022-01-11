EGLE files enforcement action against Biochem Technical Services LLC

Jan. 11, 2022 EGLE Media Office, EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov, 517-284-9278 Rhonda Oyer, Manager, Solid Waste Section, OyerR@Michigan.gov, 517-897-1395 Alexandra Clark, Manager, Enforcement Section, ClarkA37@Michigan.gov, 248-752-2740

Biochem Technical Services LLC (Biochem), and its owner, Raoul Keith Mangrum Jr., are accused of serious and repeated violation of the state public health code involving the mismanagement of medical waste, such as sharps, body tissue samples, contaminated bandages and laboratory equipment.

On Dec. 10, 2021, the Michigan Department of Attorney General, on behalf of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), Materials Management Division, served a complaint on Mangrum filed in Oakland County Circuit Court. EGLE alleges that Mangrum removed medical waste from his clients' facilities and stockpiled the waste, instead of arranging for proper disposal. In addition to the illegal storage, EGLE has documented violations of several other state requirements, including operating without authorization and failure to keep adequate records.

The suit seeks an order barring Mangrum and Biochem from engaging in medical waste collection, transportation, storage and disposal activities, or any other activities regulated by Part 138, Medical Waste Regulatory Act, of the Public Health Code, 1978 PA 368, as amended, and to recover costs to dispose of medical waste and other costs.

This action in the circuit court is necessary because Biochem and Mangrum continued to operate in violation of the law, despite EGLE's previous enforcement actions. These actions include revocation of Biochem's medical waste registration and criminal prosecution. In 2015, Mangrum pleaded guilty to one felony count of "Infectious Waste Littering" in the Wayne County 3rd Circuit Court. Mangrum was sentenced to 60 days in the Wayne County Jail (to be served on weekends), followed by two years' probation with 120 hours of community service, and payment of $3,000 to the Wayne County Environmental Protection Fund. Due to a history of violations, EGLE revoked Biochem's authorization to manage medical waste in 2019.

Medical waste regulations are in place to protect the public from infectious materials.

"Mr. Mangrum's actions are the most egregious violations we have seen under Michigan's medical waste law," said Elizabeth M. Browne, director of EGLE's Materials Management Division. "Businesses involved in managing medical waste have an obligation to do their work in a way that protects Michigan residents. EGLE is committed to holding Mr. Mangrum accountable and protecting public health and the environment."

