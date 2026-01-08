By the Numbers: Michigan on track to reach 30% recycling rate by 2029

In the past year, Michiganders have been making strides when it comes to keeping the state nice and green. That includes a recycling rate of 25%, which translates to 723,174 tons more of recyclable materials than the previous year — keeping the state on track to reach the goal of a 30% recycling rate by 2029!

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) also announced more than $4.6 million in new infrastructure grants to boost recycling throughout the state. This will continue to make recycling more accessible.



“Michigan’s commitment to recycling is shaping a cleaner, more resilient future,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “By increasing our recycling rate, we not only conserve natural resources but also generate substantial economic benefits.”

The year 2025 also saw other recycling accomplishments:

Thanks to the city of Madison Heights, Cascade Cart Solutions, The Recycling Partnership and EGLE, over 10,300 households got free recycling carts.

Thanks to a partnership between EGLE and the Flint Farmers’ Market, children at the market will now get to learn about sustainable practices early on. That means, when they’re older, taking care of the earth will be practically second nature.

Learn how to recycle right in Michigan by going to Michigan.gov/EGLERecycling and find upcoming grant opportunities at Michigan.gov/MiRecycles. EGLE Recycling Infrastructure Grants Request for Proposals is open for application through January 28, 2026.