ADOT State Engineer Dallas Hammit to retire

Dallas Hammit, Arizona Department of Transportation Deputy Director and State Engineer, is retiring after a 22-year career with the agency. Hammit has the distinction of having the second-longest tenure in this crucial position having served in this job since 2014.  

The State Engineer supports and coordinates operations of all ADOT transportation divisions to provide a safe and reliable transportation system for the state. 

In his time as State Engineer, Hammit has overseen numerous significant, innovative and high-profile completed and ongoing improvements to Arizona’s system of freeways and roadways. They include:

  • The South Mountain Freeway, ADOT’s largest-ever project
  • Expansion of I-10 in Tucson
  • SR 189 in Nogales, which will greatly speed up vital commercial traffic into the U.S.
  • Expansion of the Loop 101 in metro Phoenix
  • I-17 Flex Lanes between Anthem and Sunset Point
  • Broadway Curve I-10 widening and expansion

Hammit managed the development of ADOT’s Major Projects Group that oversees large public-private partnerships. He also spearheaded significant internal improvements, such as streamlining ADOT district operations and applying tools of the Arizona Management System to help ADOT operate more efficiently and use taxpayer resources effectively. 

“One of the greatest rewards for being part of the team at ADOT is the people you are privileged to serve with who demonstrate our ADOT values of Accountability, Integrity and Respect," said ADOT Director John Halikowski. "All through his ADOT career and his seven-year tenure as ADOT’s State Engineer and Deputy Director, Dallas has lived by those values and led by instilling them in others. Although we will miss his leadership, his vision and his passion for service, I know that all of us at ADOT wish Dallas a very bright future.”

Prior to becoming State Engineer, Hammit served as Senior Deputy State Engineer for Development, Deputy State Engineer for Operations, and Prescott District Engineer. He began his ADOT career in Yuma as Senior Resident Engineer, eventually becoming District Engineer.

