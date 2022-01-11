B-Tech AV Mounts Makes Critical Hire to Start 2022
B-Tech AV Mounts Makes Critical Hire to Start 2022 - B-Tech AV Mounts has brought in a new Design Engineer to better serve North American customers.BREA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B-Tech AV Mounts, a global supplier of professional AV mounting solutions has announced the hiring of Angel Contreras, an A/V industry veteran as their new Design Engineer. In his role, Angel will enhance our ability to offer mounting solutions to the North American market and will provide a deeper knowledge of technical support for our customers looking to create ornate or complex mounting systems. Angel will work with the North American and United Kingdom teams to make sure that the right combination of B-Tech solutions matches the exact needs of customers.
With over 25 years of design experience in metal fabrication design, Angel brings a skill set that is coveted for developing innovative mounting products. In his most recent role, Angel spent over 25 years designing audio-visual mounting solutions for many commercial display applications utilizing projectors, LCD displays, and direct-view LED video walls.
Angel’s role with B-Tech AV Mounts North America is bringing localized manufacturing to customers located in the region. Utilizing B-Tech’s catalog of award-winning mounting solutions and structural hardware components, Angel will develop mounts for customers that have specific structural variables that need to be accounted for. In an industry where designs must be down to the exact millimeter, Angel has proven that he can rise to any challenge.
“The process of installing display technology in the most unique of forms means that there needs to be a mounting structure that not only matches the integrator’s vision, but also is structurally sound to support displays, cables, and other hardware components. As display technology continues to advance and change, B-Tech has shown a commitment to being a leader in mounting innovation and I am excited to be a part of what they are building” says Angel.
Angel will be working directly with Tiffany Dozier, the Vice President of Sales for North America and the United Kingdom-based product team.
For more information on B-Tech AV Mounts, please email Tiffany Dozier at tdozier@btechavmounts.com or visit our website www.btechavmounts.com
###
About B-Tech AV Mounts
Established in London in 1972, B-Tech AV Mounts is an industry leading brand of professional AV mounting solutions. They are recognized worldwide for their reliability, durability, ease of install, and design aesthetics. With international offices and distribution centers, B-Tech provides customer support that combines all the benefits of a global organization with the focused, dedicated approach of personal, localized service. B-Tech mounting products cover all professional audio and video applications to create an amazing, immersive experience.
For more information visit www.btechavmounts.com
Media Contact
Apex One Agency
Brandon Breznick – Marketing Strategist, Principle
Phone: (619) 888-7225
Email: brandon@apexoneagency.com
Brandon Breznick
Apex One Agency
+1 6198887225
email us here