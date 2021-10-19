B-Tech AV Mounts Partners with Two Exclusive North American Distributors to Enhance Presence in Pro A/V Channel
BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B-Tech AV Mounts is excited to announce two new distribution partnerships in North America that will serve the commercial AV channel. Almo Pro AV will become the exclusive stocking distributor for the United States and TD SYNNEX will be the exclusive stocking distributor for Canada. Since starting in London in 1972, B-Tech AV Mounts has been responsible for engineering and manufacturing globally awarded mounting solutions that have been used for some of the most notable AV projects in the world.
Almo Pro AV is recognized as one of the most successful distributors in the United States and their emphasis on commercial AV products is unmatched. Almo has 5 regional distribution facilities across the country with over 2.5 million square feet of warehouse space, giving their customers access to critical solutions in little to no time. Along with their logistical capabilities to reach customers across the nation, B-Tech is also excited to participate in their E4 shows to connect with both members of their team and showcase solutions to their customers.
TD SYNNEX is a proven leader for IT solution distribution within the Canadian market for commercial AV equipment. Their wide range of complementary solutions means that customers are always getting high quality products for their next project. Having a dedicated team that has a sole focus on the region means that they can provide exceptional experiences by knowing the exact needs of their customers.
Tiffany Dozier, Vice President of Sales, North America, sees the partnerships as extremely positive growth opportunities for the B-Tech brand heading into 2022. “Our main focus was giving customers a seamless experience when purchasing all the components of their AV projects. Almo and TD Synnex have proven to be reliable leaders in serving AV customers and B-Tech solutions are equipped to meet the demands of their customers.”
Both Almo and TD Synnex will stock a range of mounting solutions for many different display types, most notably for large, multi-room rollouts and large LCD video wall projects that can be architecturally integrated. Warehouses for both distributors will be able to sell and ship B-Tech mounts immediately.
For more information on B-Tech AV Mounts and some of the solutions you can find within these distributors, please email Tiffany Dozier at tdozier@btechavmounts.com or visit our website www.btechavmounts.com
About B-Tech AV Mounts
Established in London in 1972, B-Tech AV Mounts is an industry leading brand of professional AV mounting solutions. They are recognized worldwide for their reliability, durability, ease of install, and design aesthetics. With international offices and distribution centers, B-Tech provides customer support that combines all the benefits of a global organization with the focused, dedicated approach of a personal, localized service. B-Tech mounting products cover all professional audio and video applications to create an amazing, immersive experience.
For more information visit www.btechavmounts.com
Curtis Rose
