SECOND GOLF COURSE UNDERWAY FOR QUIVIRA LOS CABOS

Photo by Jim Mandeville/Nicklaus Companies

Following the incredible success of its first Jack Nicklaus Signature Course, Quivira to Expand and Elevate Golf Experience at Land’s End on the Baja Peninsula

LOS CABOS, MEXICO, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Situated at the tip of the Baja Peninsula and just 10 minutes from downtown Cabo San Lucas—in a dramatic setting marked by windswept dunes, sheer cliffs and lush desert foothills—Jack Nicklaus, golf’s greatest champion and globally acclaimed golf course designer, crafted a world-class layout that redefined the Cabo golf experience when the Quivira’s Golf Club opened in 2014. With Quivira Golf Club having garnered nearly every design accolade the golf and travel industry has to offer, Nicklaus has returned to create a second course at Quivira Los Cabos—the destination’s finest luxury development.

Groundbreaking for the Club’s second Jack Nicklaus Signature Course is expected to take place by fourth quarter 2022. Quivira’s second course will expand the resort and residential community’s golf offering to accommodate the increased demand, resulting from the growth of the development, including ultra-exclusive, recently launched projects such as the St. Regis Resort & Residences; the exclusive new real estate community, Old Lighthouse Golf & Ocean Club; and the Alvar hillside condominiums.

“The first golf course at Quivira is a spectacular layout playing across a remarkable piece of property,” Nicklaus said. “Now, I am excited that design is well underway on the second course at Quivira, which should be stunning and equally as spectacular. I hope golfers who play the second course will enjoy the views, the quality of golf, and the challenge.”

While the routing plan for Quivira’s second course is in its final stages, it is anticipated that Mr. Nicklaus and his design team will create another world-class layout on this exceptional piece of land. Situated in the northwest area of the 1,850-acre development, several of the holes on the new course will meander through rolling desert foothills and expansive valleys, interlaced by winding arroyos. Quivira’s second Jack Nicklaus Signature Course will provide a different challenge but one that should mirror the high quality associated with the existing golf experience. The southern portion of the new layout will feature panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and the westernmost point of the Sea of Cortez, which swells with breaching whales during the winter months. On the interior side, tall distant peaks will serve as dramatic backdrops for several holes.

For additional information, resort reservations, or tee times access the web site at www.quiviraloscabos.com/golf or call 1-800-990-8250.