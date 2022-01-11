Submit Release
U.S. 1 North Ramp to Penndel/Business U.S. 1 to Close Thursday Night for Construction in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA - The ramp from northbound U.S. 1 to Business U.S. 1 at the Penndel/Business U.S.1 Interchange in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, will be closed and detoured on Thursday, January 13, from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists normally using the ramp will be detoured north on U.S. 1 to the Maple Avenue Interchange, then left on Route 213 back to Business U.S. 1.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. 

The utility work is part of PennDOT's $110.8 million contract to reconstruct and widen U.S. 1, replace two bridges, and improve the Neshaminy, and Penndel/Business U.S. 1 interchanges.

For more information, visit the U.S. 1 Bucks Reconstruction Project website.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.   MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

