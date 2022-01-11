Highland Park Bridge Pedestrian Access Restricted this Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing pedestrian access to the Highland Park Bridge in Aspinwall Borough, Allegheny County, will be restricted beginning today, Tuesday, January 11 weather permitting.

Pedestrian access will be restricted to the Highland Park Bridge from Freeport Road beginning today, Tuesday, January 11 continuously through Monday, January 17 as crews conduct barrier and sidewalk construction.

Vehicular traffic will not be impacted.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

