Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,036 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,340 in the last 365 days.

Highland Park Bridge Pedestrian Access Restricted this Week in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing pedestrian access to the Highland Park Bridge in Aspinwall Borough, Allegheny County, will be restricted beginning today, Tuesday, January 11 weather permitting.

Pedestrian access will be restricted to the Highland Park Bridge from Freeport Road beginning today, Tuesday, January 11 continuously through Monday, January 17 as crews conduct barrier and sidewalk construction.

Vehicular traffic will not be impacted.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Highland Park Bridge Pedestrian Access Restricted this Week in Allegheny County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.