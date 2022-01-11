PennDOT Shares Winter Driving Safety Information during Awareness Week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), is highlighting safe driving as part of Winter Driving Awareness Week. PennDOT is asking motorists to be a partner in keeping roadways safe this winter. When driving in winter weather, remember to slow down, increase your following distance, and avoid distractions. Be extra cautious around snow-removal equipment and do not pass or get between plows.

PennDOT advises drivers to stay in during inclement weather unless it's necessary to be out. However, if motorists do need to travel, they are urged to practice the following winter driving tips:

Use low beams in snowy weather;

Keep the gas tank at least half full;

Slow down your speed;

Increase the following distance from the vehicle in front of you; and

Use extra caution on bridges and ramps, where ice can form without warning.