PennDOT Shares Winter Driving Safety Information during Awareness Week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), is highlighting safe driving as part of Winter Driving Awareness Week. PennDOT is asking motorists to be a partner in keeping roadways safe this winter. When driving in winter weather, remember to slow down, increase your following distance, and avoid distractions. Be extra cautious around snow-removal equipment and do not pass or get between plows.
PennDOT advises drivers to stay in during inclement weather unless it's necessary to be out. However, if motorists do need to travel, they are urged to practice the following winter driving tips:
- Use low beams in snowy weather;
- Keep the gas tank at least half full;
- Slow down your speed;
- Increase the following distance from the vehicle in front of you; and
- Use extra caution on bridges and ramps, where ice can form without warning.
IIf snow or ice is dislodged or falls from a moving vehicle and strikes another vehicle or pedestrian causing death or serious bodily injury, the operator of that vehicle could receive a $200 to $1,000 fine.
Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.gov/District9.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.
MEDIA CONTACT: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105
# # #