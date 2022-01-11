MTI America Celebrates 30 Years

MTI Celebrates 30 years

The one constant in providing ancillary solutions is quality service with clear, efficient communication.” — Janet Kus, President and Co-Founder

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 1992, a nurse case manager found herself working on her catastrophic workers’ compensation caseload and realized there was a problem in the industry: Patients needed reliable transportation to and from their claims-related appointments.

This nurse was likely sporting a scrunchie and quietly listening to Madonna’s newly released album in the background while brainstorming solutions. Meanwhile, a businessman with a reliable vehicle and entrepreneurial spirit had a vision. Together, they found the solution that is now MTI America.

Cem Kus, CEO and co-founder, transported the first injured worker from Palm Beach to Miami. The catastrophic nurse was Janet Kus, President and co-founder, who continues to firmly believe in the power of listening and caring. Then and now, their mission is to help return patients to a happy, healthy, and productive lifestyle following an injury or illness.

MTI’s pioneering roots as a logistical leader in workers’ compensation laid a transformational foundation for the technology-enabled solutions that couple with compassionate care. Over the years, their solutions expanded from transportation and translation to include Diagnostics, Physical Medicine, Home Health, DME, Dental, and Hearing.

It is possible to procure ancillary services from different providers, but they understood that requires much more effort to coordinate and creates a risk of gaps and confusion for patients. MTI’s 360-degree solution delivers a comprehensive set of ancillary solutions to insurers, self-insured employers and TPAs and offers quick coordination with a quality focus. Janet Kus said, “The one constant in providing ancillary solutions is quality service with clear, efficient communication.”

Over the past two years, the pandemic forced us all to take a hard look at our businesses. MTI took a proactive approach at the start of the pandemic, recognizing early it had the possibility of permanently impacting how people work and how the claims journey could be altered.

As a result, MTI identified areas of opportunity surrounding efficiencies and quickly adapted to the evolving needs of the people they serve. MTI is proud to continue to invest in the enhancement of processes to deliver exceptional ancillary solutions.

Cem and Janet understood 30 years ago that the patient’s experience mattered. Today, they’ve grown their business and invested in the right technology to provide connected, quality care that delivers greater value for everyone.

About MTI America​

Founded in 1992, MTI has been a trusted partner in the workers’ compensation industry delivering a broad range of post-acute network health solutions to injured employees. Since its inception, our company’s guiding principles of delivering compassionate care and better health for everyone consistently result in superior medical and financial outcomes for those we serve. Our innovative spirit was recognized 30 years ago as the original pioneer of transport & translation services and continues today as our Diagnostic, Physical Medicine, Home Health, DME, Dental, and Hearing solutions are built on best-in-class connected care models, experienced people, and a unified MTI360 platform.​ www.mtiameria.com