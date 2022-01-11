Washington Shooting Investigation Update #1

The Washington Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation continue their investigation into the shooting that occurred shortly after 8pm on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Kenneth R. James, 41, of Coralville has been identified as the victim in this incident.

James reported he was in the parking lot of the Woodridge Apartments, 601/603 West Adams in Washington waiting for an acquaintance when a lone male approached the driver’s side of his vehicle and fired one shot into the driver’s side window, striking James in the left torso.

James then left the area, eventually crashing his vehicle at the intersection of South Iowa and East Monroe, where he called 9-1-1 and was located and transported to the University of Iowa Hospital for treatment of his injury.

Officials believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Investigators continue to follow-up on leads and anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington Police Department at 319-653-2107.

No further information is available at this time.