Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,034 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,340 in the last 365 days.

Washington Shooting Investigation Update #1

The Washington Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation continue their investigation into the shooting that occurred shortly after 8pm on Friday, January 7, 2022.

Kenneth R. James, 41, of Coralville has been identified as the victim in this incident.

James reported he was in the parking lot of the Woodridge Apartments, 601/603 West Adams in Washington waiting for an acquaintance when a lone male approached the driver’s side of his vehicle and fired one shot into the driver’s side window, striking James in the left torso.

James then left the area, eventually crashing his vehicle at the intersection of South Iowa and East Monroe, where he called 9-1-1 and was located and transported to the University of Iowa Hospital for treatment of his injury.

Officials believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Investigators continue to follow-up on leads and anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington Police Department at 319-653-2107.

No further information is available at this time.

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

You just read:

Washington Shooting Investigation Update #1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.