LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save the Cat!® Unlocks the Magic of Netflix Anime Hit BEASTARS

Save the Cat!, the world’s leading storytelling method, has teamed up with Netflix, the world's leading streaming entertainment service, to release the next installment of their co-produced series of edutainment videos aimed at guiding the next generation of anime creators.

“Save the Cat! Goes Anime” digs into the story structure of the Netflix Anime hit series BEASTARS.

BEASTARS’ premise of herbivore and carnivore teenagers coming together in a co-ed high school to live and learn—all while fighting their primal nature and raging hormones—is a fresh take on the classic theme of “nature vs. nurture.”

At the same time, BEASTARS embraces the same plot points all great stories do, the 15 Save the Cat! story beats. “Understanding these story beats helps guide anime storytellers,” says Jason Kolinsky, Partner and CMO at Save the Cat!

“Mother’s Basement, aka Geoff Thew, is known for his detailed breakdowns of the hidden secrets in anime openings, and pairs perfectly with Save the Cat! master instructor, Cory Milles, to unlock each of the 15 plot points of season one of BEASTARS,” states Rob Pereyda, Head of Anime, Editorial & Publishing at Netflix.

The BEASTARS Save the Cat! Goes Anime episode of “Save the Cat! Goes Anime” is now live on the Netflix Anime Youtube channel.

About Save the Cat!

Save the Cat!® is the world’s bestselling story methodology introduced by screenwriter Blake Snyder in 2005 with his first book, Save the Cat! Snyder’s acclaimed ideas, methods, software and story cards have provided thousands of writers with the resources they need to develop their screenplays and novels.

What Makes BEASTARS So Good? Save The Cat! Goes Anime ft. Mother's Basement | Netflix Anime