Save the Cat!® Goes Anime With Netflix

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 -- Save the Cat!, the world's leading storytelling method, has teamed up with Netflix, the world's leading streaming entertainment service, to co-produce a series of edutainment videos designed to provide tools to the next generation anime creators in helping them find and develop their stories.

“Save the Cat! Goes Anime” takes the 15 story beats coined by screenwriting guru and best-selling author of Save the Cat!, Blake Snyder, to break down the most popular anime stories ever told—from The Seven Deadly Sins, A Whisker Away, and Devilman Crybaby to Beastars—all through the lens of the biggest influencer names in anime, including anime and manga connoisseur, Akidearest, side by side with Save the Cat! expert instructor, Cory Milles.

The premier episode of “Save the Cat! Goes Anime” is now live on the Netflix Anime Youtube channel.

“We couldn’t be happier to work with Netflix! No matter if you’re a fan of anime or want to write a script of your own, everyone creating and evaluating stories can now work from the same language,” says BJ Markel, co-owner of Save the Cat! and copy editor of the Save the Cat! books.

“There is a rich tradition in anime that draws on a thousand years of Japanese storytelling and craft. We’re excited to welcome Akidearest and Cory Milles to our growing Netflix Anime Channel to help put creative tools in the hands of a new generation of storytellers to help them bring their stories to life,” states Rob Pereyda, Head of Anime, Editorial & Publishing at Netflix.

“The Netflix Anime team is at the forefront of driving innovation. We are honored to work with their team to help guide the next generation of writers and producers in creating content,” adds Jason Kolinsky, co-owner of Save the Cat!, and co-writer and producer of “Save the Cat! Goes Anime.”

About Save the Cat!

Save the Cat!® is the world’s bestselling story methodology introduced by screenwriter Blake Snyder in 2005 with his first book, Save the Cat! Snyder’s acclaimed ideas, methods, and software have provided thousands of writers with the resources they need to develop their screenplays and novels.

