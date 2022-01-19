Exeter Orthodontics in Reading Accepting New Patients in 2022

Exeter Orthodontics in Reading is accepting new patients.

READING, PA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teens and adults seeking to start the new year off with a new smile can find affordable braces in Reading from Exeter Orthodontics. Exeter Orthodontics in Reading offers teens and adults a choice between traditional braces and Invisalign aligners. Both treatments cost only $3,995.

“Our price is a flat price,” explains Dr. Patrick Moran. “It covers x-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, emergency visits, and aligner trays. A patient will never pay more, regardless of their needs,”

This low price has set Exeter Orthodontics apart from other Reading orthodontists for over a decade. The practice has helped thousands of patients achieve straighter smiles and has since expanded to six locations across Pennsylvania.

While traditional braces are still the primary orthodontic treatment patients turn to, Invisalign aligners are also growing in popularity among adult patients. Invisalign uses transparent, removable aligners to gradually shift a patient’s teeth into place. These aligners have been praised for their comfort and convenience because they can be removed for eating and drinking.

“Invisalign is a great solution for adults with busy lifestyles,” says Dr. Moran. “However, they should continue to wear their aligners for 20 to 22 hours per day.”

To learn more about braces and Invisalign from Exeter Orthodontics, request a free consultation by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. Offices are also located in Exton, Allentown, Springfield, Lancaster, and Harrisburg.



About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

