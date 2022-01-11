Rheonics’ InkSight wins an innovation award at ERA Gravure Award for Sustainable Packaging 2021
“Gravure – the sustainable print process” was the theme, which painted a strong future for gravure for ability to attract cutting edge innovation.THESSALONIKI, GREECE, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European Rotogravure Association (ERA), a leading international organization of the gravure industry, recognized Rheonics InkSight as a winner of Gravure Award for Sustainable Packaging 2021 in the Innovation category at its annual conference in Thessaloniki, Greece. Rheonics InkSight is a breakthrough multi-station ink viscosity & color control system to boost print quality with automation and digitalization. Dr. Sunil Kumar, CEO of Rheonics received the award at the Annual Packaging and Decorative Gravure Conference. Over 80 delegates attended the conference to discuss challenges such as sustainability in packaging printing and alternative plating technologies. “Gravure – the sustainable print process” was the theme of the conference, which painted a strong and dynamic future for gravure through its ability to attract cutting edge innovation.
The current generation of printing machines features highly sophisticated quality control and automation systems, but one of the most crucial variables in the printing process - ink viscosity - is still measured with inexact and cumbersome methods, such as efflux cups and falling ball viscometers. With such methods, constant viscosity control is neither effective nor efficient. Most viscosity measuring devices do not provide fine enough control of viscosity, require frequent calibration, and are difficult to maintain. By automating viscosity control and implementing predictive tracking, waste is reduced, and efficiency is improved.
Printers can achieve high color accuracy and quality with the InkSight system and ColorLock software – which is designed in collaboration with printers, for printers. Instead of focusing on only coarse viscosity control to pick the ink and deposit on the substrate, InkSight’s breakthrough has been the fine control that gives a tight control of color throughout the print run. This has never been achieved before with other ink viscosity control systems. Among the benefits that InkSight brings to gravure presses are: high print quality with all ink types, reduced setup times and waste, complete digitalization of the press, 40% reduction in volatile organic compounds emissions, and improved operator safety. InkSight contributes on multiple fronts to making gravure a sustainable technology for printing.
InkSight changes the nature of the gravure printing process, from initial job setup all the way to jobs that, once delivered, secure a clear path to repeat business. Printers who have been using InkSight believe that this system can produce a change in the very culture of the gravure industry by adding job-length consistency, accuracy, and efficiency to an already highly sophisticated and powerful technology. Flexographic Technical Association (FTA), an US-based community of 500+ global printing companies, recognized the value of the Rheonics InkSight system by awarding Rheonics the FTA Technical Innovation Award for 2021. The sensor underlying the InkSight system was awarded 2021 Swiss Excellence award by Swiss Innovation forum.
ABOUT RHEONICS
Rheonics is a global automation provider of robust plug and play instruments for viscosity and density monitoring, two of the key physical properties of a process fluid. Customers can select from standard solutions based on established technologies, or partner to develop bespoke solutions for their application. Rheonics InkSight is used in all areas of prepress and print, including labels and packaging, corrugated, wide format and digital printing.
