Rheonics wins Swiss Excellence Product Awards 2021

About

Rheonics is a global automation provider of robust plug and play instruments for viscosity and density monitoring, two of the key physical properties of a process fluid. Rheonics viscometers and density meters meet a wide variety of measurement challenges in the most demanding and aggressive environments. Customers can select from standard solutions based on our established technologies, or partner to develop bespoke solutions. Rheonics’ density and viscosity monitoring and control products are used in a broad range of markets from food processing and chemical industries to pharmaceutical operations, printing and coating. Rheonics provides value to end users, machine builders and system integrators through a combination of innovative technology, field-proven products and focus on ease of use and integration of sensors and solutions in customers products and services. It supports customers in over 30 countries with local partners and dedicated field personnel. It has production and operations offices in Winterthur, Switzerland and Sugar Land, Texas, USA.

rheonics.com