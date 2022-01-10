Rheonics Wins Swiss Excellence Product Awards 2021
Swiss Excellence Product Awards highlight innovative, technically advanced, and high-quality products that have a high value creation potential.WINTERTHUR, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiss Excellence Foundation announced Rheonics as the winner of Swiss Excellence Product Awards 2021. Swiss Excellence Product Awards highlight innovative, technically advanced, and high-quality products that have a high value creation potential and are ready for the market. On September 16, the Swiss Excellence Product Awards 2021 were presented in Technopark Winterthur. According to the Federal Statistical Office, SMEs represent more than 90% of Swiss companies and contribute significantly to the competitiveness and innovation of Switzerland, which is ranked first in the world. Swiss Excellence Foundation supports SMEs, which develop marketable and innovative technology that can be scaled up globally by partnering with diverse industry experts.
Six products made it to the final of the Product Excellence Awards competition. The jury was particularly impressed by the very high level of robustness of Rheonics sensors. Jury member Prof. Markus Krack: “The sensors from Rheonics enable exact measurements under extreme conditions, such as in boreholes at 150 ° C. And that without time-consuming calibration processes. Renowned international companies such as Shell, BASF, Nestlé, Sulzer and Bühler are among Rheonics' customers.”
The jurors, presided by Dr. Heiko Visarius, evaluated the companies in a three-stage process and highlighted the uniqueness, innovation, sustainability, market potential and success in commercial business development as key to selecting Rheonics. Its viscosity automation technology ensures a high level of production excellence and contributes to more sustainable industrial operations in terms of business, environment and operator safety. The viscosity control technology revolutionizes industrial applications by transforming the way fluid measurements are carried out in industrial processes.
The current generation of industrial machines feature highly sophisticated quality control and automation systems, but one of the most crucial variables in the process with fluids - viscosity - is still measured with inexact and cumbersome methods, such as efflux cups. With such methods, constant viscosity control would be extremely inefficient and inefficient. Typical viscosity measuring devices do not provide fine enough viscosity control and require frequent calibration and high maintenance.
Rheonics brings together a team of experts from the leading universities and global companies to build cutting edge fluid process monitoring instruments. Prior to the founding of the company, the core group has been active in sensor research and design at ETH Zurich since the early 1980’s, when Joe Goodbread with Juerg Dual and Mahir Sayir designed and patented their first vibrational viscometer. The group subsequently invented and patented their “Gated phase-locked loop” technology and developed an inline process viscometer which is marketed as one of the most commercially successful process viscometers finding wide acceptance for process monitoring and control in food, chemicals, coatings and printing.
Rheonics is rapidly providing application-specific fluid sensing solutions for a wide variety of measurement challenges in the most demanding and aggressive environments. Its instrumentation and standalone solutions offer highly efficient monitoring, control and optimization of manufacturing processes. Companies using Rheonics sensors and solutions demonstrate improved margins, increased safety while saving energy and reducing their emissions.
ABOUT RHEONICS
Rheonics is a global automation provider of robust plug and play instruments for viscosity and density monitoring, two of the key physical properties of a process fluid. Rheonics viscometers and density meters meet a wide variety of measurement challenges in the most demanding and aggressive environments.
InkSight – Rheonics Printing Solution: https://rheonics.com/inksight
Website: https://rheonics.com
For more information, contact info@rheonics.com.
Media Relations Contact:
Manpreet Dash
E-Mail: media@rheonics.com
Tel: +41 52 511 3200
EUROPE
Rheonics GmbH
Klosterstrasse 19, 8406 Winterthur, Switzerland | Tel: +41 52 511 3200
AMERICAS
Rheonics, Inc.
3 Sugar Creek Center Blvd, Ste 100, Sugar Land, TX, 77478 | Tel: +1 713 364 5427
Manpreet Dash
Rheonics GmbH
email us here
rheonics | About Us | Products | Applications & Markets | Impact