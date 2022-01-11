Optymize Helped Union Editorial, Los Angeles Based Media Agency in Launching Blockchain Powered Product
Optymize developers assisted Union Editorial in launching a financial payment tool called Collection Account Management (CAMA) based on blockchain technology.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optymize, a community of elite developers assisted an entertainment and design company, Union Editorial, for launching a financial disbursement tool called Collection Account Management (CAMA) based on Blockchain technology. Since the inception of Optymize, they are relentlessly forming a network of superior engineers around the world. Their aim is to create a network of diverse engineers specialised in different technologies to offer product development services to Fortune 500 companies, innovative startups and small businesses.
Union Editorial, Award-winning commercial post-production company that produces original content and provides finishing services, VFX, graphics and mix for commercials, features and gaming was in dire need of Blockchain development team. They approached Optymize with an aim to develop Blockchain based Collection Account Management (CAMA), a product that allows transparency regarding financial transactions and equality of treatment between beneficiaries of a share of the particular receipts.
Optymize provided the required assistance by hiring a team of top engineers who were specialised in discovery analysis and software architecture. Optymize provided a team of 8 engineers and developers specialised with financial software development and blockchain technology. These elite engineers were proficient in technologies such as Frontend Devs, Blockchain Specialists, Backend Developers and Automation Engineers. These highly skilled engineers understood Union Editorial’s problem statement and proposed the right system architecture to build permissioned based blockchain systems. Optymize engineers created scalable architectures of the required software for bringing the product to the market by building the minimal viable product (MVP) for their customers.
The collaboration among the team members while working in PST timezone was the key to success. The development team was in constant contact with the project manager of Union Editorial, who provided feedback on the development and ways for further improvement. Within a span of 16 weeks, the team of 8 developers delivered the minimal viable product.
After witnessing the initial result of Optymize team, Union Editorial has made their mind to keep on expanding their product development team for adding new features on their Collection Account Management system.
“Finding the right development agency that has required expertise in fintech and blockchain space, can communicate clearly and available to work in the Pacific Time Zone (PST), was our key requirement and Optymize solved all. We got a dedicated account manager to help us throughout the development period - this concierge service was incredible.” Alan Finkel, Partner at Union Innovation
