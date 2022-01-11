Tayana Solutions partners with QEDO (PTY) LTD, South Africa to provide Acumatica ERP ISV solutions to the Region
EINPresswire.com/ -- QEDO (PTY) Ltd., South Africa and Tayana Solutions have partnered to provide a seamless ERP and e-commerce experience for the distribution and manufacturing businesses. Our partnership is meant to provide Acu Process Manufacturing (APM) and eCommerce connectors (B2B and B2C), Vendor Portal and Customer Portal for Acumatica Cloud ERP customers. Tayana and QEDO will collaborate on Acumatica Cloud ERP solution offerings that will help the customers to meet the changing Digital Transformation needs.
Vijay Ural, President, Tayana Solutions, commented, - ''We are excited that our Acu Process Manufacturing Solutions helped in association with QEDO, a provider of integrated business solutions. Clients looking for a Process manufacturing solution with built-in quality control and regulatory features will appreciate the flexibility of Acu Process Manufacturing (APM). APM is built for Acumatica Partners, who can expand their ERP services to many other industries vertical in their region combined with our Process Manufacturing and eCommerce expertise. We look forward to working with QEDO in leveraging our immense experience and goodwill to take both our companies to the next level.''
Andre Matthysen, CEO, QEDO (PTY) LTD commented – “We are happy and excited to be associated with Tayana Solutions and bring Acumatica Cloud ERP to industry verticals that were not feasible before. The offering combines Acumatica's cloud ERP platform with Process Manufacturing and eCommerce solution to provide an all-in-one ERP Application for all our customers' digital transformation goals and a future paperless office. We have leveraged Acumatica Cloud ERP for small and medium-sized process manufacturers.”
About QEDO:
QEDO (Pty) Ltd (formerly eNovate Solutions), established in 2001, and its sister company QEDO MODERN CLOUD (QMC) namely the QEDO Group (“QEDO”) are an Information Technology (IT) group of companies focusing on design, implementation, and support of true cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Human Capital Management (HCM) systems, combined can be referred to as an Enterprise Management System (EMS).
It uses people, processes, and technologies to craft tailored Enterprise Management Systems and entrench such systems through quality project execution, creating digital business operations enhancing efficiency and effectiveness within the client’s business causing disruption to its business sector, ensuring a sustainable competitive advantage enabling rapid growth of its bottom line.
QEDO’s highly specialized team has more than 200 years of combined experience providing QEDO with a solid track record in designing, configuring, customizing, developing, and deploying innovative true cloud ERP and HCM systems, providing reliable “one version of the truth” enterprise management information.
About Tayana Solutions:
Tayana Solutions (www.TayanaSolutions.com) Provides end-to-end software consulting, ranging from eCommerce - B2C and B2B Specialization, Customer & Vendor Portal, Manufacturing, Quality, Regulatory Reporting, Customizations, Migrations & Upgrade services, Solutioning for Acumatica Cloud ERP and MYOB.
They specialize in the Process Manufacturing domain catering to the unique set of demands of process manufacturers, Co-Manufacturers, Contract Manufacturers, Toll Manufacturers, R&D-centric Custom Product Formulators, Private Labelling Service Providers, Packaged Product Manufacturers.
The company is a Gold Certified VAR and ISV partner for Acumatica and MYOB. Their process manufacturing solution features to cover verticals such as Oil & Lubricants, Food and Beverages, Pet Food, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Life Science, Bioscience, Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, Cannabis, Cosmetics, and Personal Care.
