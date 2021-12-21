Tayana Solutions announce the Partnership with CompuTec Integrated Solutions, Inc. to offer ISV Solutions of Tayana
EINPresswire.com/ -- CompuTec Integrated Solutions, Inc has teamed up with Tayana Solutions to provide a seamless experience to the manufacturing and online distribution businesses. This partnership will offer Acu Process Manufacturing (APM) and eCommerce B2C & B2B connectors, Vendor Portal, Customer Portal for Acumatica Cloud ERP customers. The companies are collaborating on a World Class ERP solution that will help meet the digital transformation needs of Acumatica's customers.
Vijay Ural, President, Tayana Solutions, commented -
"We are happy to be associated with CompuTec, a provider of integrated business solutions, in offering process manufacturing solutions to cater to the needs of the companies that are in formula or recipe-based production processes. We will work closely with each other to deliver the highest levels of quality and customer satisfaction. The invaluable ERP experience of the CompuTec combined with Tayana Solution's deep experience in Acumatica is expected to take both of our organizations to a new level."
Mick Kapetanovic, CompuTec Integrated Solutions, Inc, commented -
"We're glad to work with Tayana Solutions, and we are confident that our Acumatica offerings will meet the clients' needs. We are looking forward to this collaboration and hope it will be a huge success. We see an increasing demand for digital transformation requirements in the process manufacturing industry. We are keenly focused on selected micro verticals in Process Manufacturing."
About CompuTec Integrated Solutions, Inc –
CompuTec Integrated Solutions, Inc goal is to deliver customer- solutions that thrive in a growing and evolving marketplace. Regardless of the industry or the organization's size, CompuTec Integrated Solutions has helped companies of all types take their businesses to new levels.
With CompuTec Integrated Solutions, you not only gain access to a breadth of services you also partner with a certified team of specialists who can help you devise a strategic plan around your particular needs. CompuTec is more than just a service provider; they are consultative resources that can help steer a business in the right direction throughout the IT lifecycle – from implementation, setup, configuration, and support.
In addition, they have recently expanded our service line to offer more resounding support for networking, storage, backup, and cloud computing, while maintaining our core capabilities for IBMi Power Systems and ERP.
About Tayana Solutions:
Tayana Solutions (www.TayanaSolutions.com) Provides end-to-end software consulting, ranging from eCommerce - B2C and B2B Specialization, Customer & Vendor Portal, Manufacturing, Quality, Regulatory Reporting, Customizations, Migrations & Upgrade services, Solutioning for Acumatica Cloud ERP and MYOB.
They specialize in the Process Manufacturing domain catering to the unique set of demands of process manufacturers, Co-Manufacturers, Contract Manufacturers, Toll Manufacturers, R&D-centric Custom Product Formulators, Private Labelling Service Providers, Packaged Product Manufacturers.
The company is a Gold Certified VAR and ISV partner for Acumatica and MYOB. Their process manufacturing solution features to cover verticals such as Oil & Lubricants, Food and Beverages, Pet Food, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Life Science, Bioscience, Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals, Cannabis, Cosmetics, and Personal Care.
