Worldwide consumption value of fiber optics sensor is forecasted to increase from $4.612 bn in 2021 to $10.4 bn in 2031
The Report Covers 10-Year Market Forecast – Fiber Optic SensorsLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Reports, Inc. announced the release of their market forecast and analysis of the global consumption of Fiber Optic Sensors.
The market forecast data is presented and segmented in two main sections:
• Fiber Optic Point (Local) Sensor: Complete Unit
• Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor (Continuous and Quasi): System Channel Line
Fiber Optic Point Sensor – Global Market Forecast - During the 2021-2031 timeline, ElectroniCast is forecasting that the consumption (use) value will increase from $1.244 billion to $1.94 billion. (Each Point sensor is counted as one complete component unit, which may also include interconnecting devices and immediate enclosure or casing).
Compared with other types of sensors, fiber-optic sensors exhibit a number of advantages:
• They consist of electrically insulating materials (no electric cables are required), which makes possible their use in high-voltage environments.
• They can be safely used in explosive environments, because there is no risk of electrical sparks, even in the case of defects.
• They are immune to electromagnetic interference (EMI), even to nearby lightning strikes, and do not themselves electrically disturb other devices.
• Their materials can be chemically passive; therefore, do not contaminate their surroundings and are not subject to corrosion.
• They have a very wide operating temperature range (much wider than is possible for many electronic devices).
• They have multiplexing capabilities: multiple sensors in a single fiber line can be interrogated with a single optical source.
Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor System – Global Market Forecast - According to the just-completed study, during the 10-year timeline, the worldwide consumption value of the combined use of Continuous- and Quasi-continuous Distributed fiber optics sensor system channel lines is forecasted to increase from $4.612 billion in 2021 to $10.385 billion in 2031. Market forecast data in this study report refers to consumption (use) for a particular calendar year; therefore, this data is not cumulative data.
Types of Distributed Fiber Optic System Lines qualified in this market study:
Continuous Distributed sensing (optical fiber line used in a system) provides continuous, real-time measurements along the entire length of a fiber optic cable; continuously distributed sensing does not rely upon manufactured sensors but utilizes the optical fiber. The Continuous Distributed sensing links are segmented by the following technology types: Interferometric; Raman scattering (Raman effect); Brillouin Scattering.
Quasi-continuous Distributed sensing (optical fiber line used in a system) utilizes Fiber Bragg Gratings (FBGs), which have been employed as sensing elements where dense (closely-spaced) sensing points are required, and the FBGs are multiplexed with various methods.
