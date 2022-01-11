Aspire Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect to Enhance Digital Experience for Insurers
Aspire is a trusted Guidewire partner with a 100+ member team committed to unlock operational efficiency & increase speed-to-market through Guidewire’s products
This is a milestone moment which cements Aspire as a partner of choice for insurers looking to modernize their insurance ecosystems.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems announced its alliance with Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) as a Consulting Select partner for the Americas to help insurers and solution providers modernize their insurance ecosystem. Aspire has been strengthening its Guidewire capabilities since 2017 and, over the years, Aspire’s Guidewire expertise has grown to include consulting, implementation, testing, cloud migration, and managed maintenance services.
Aspire Systems is backed by 20+ years of deep vertical experience in empowering clients to maximize the insurance value chain. With certified resources, domain experts, in-house accelerators and integration flexibility, Aspire can help widen the reach of innovation. Whether a new entrant in the insurance space or a legacy player, Aspire can help insurers achieve KPIs leveraging the Guidewire product capabilities combined with its excellence in trending technologies like RPA, AI/ML, Cloud, analytics and proven delivery excellence. The combination of Aspire’s expertise with Guidewire products can help insurers deliver omnichannel experiences across the insurance lifecycle, accelerate product implementations, and give them access to managed support services to improve operational resilience and reduce IT complexities.
"This is a milestone moment which cements Aspire as a partner of choice for insurers looking to modernize their insurance ecosystems", says Parthasarathy Anandaraj, Global Guidewire Business Partner, Aspire Systems.
Mahalakshmi Santaram, Head – Insurance Practice (Global) at Aspire Systems, commented, “With our domain expertise, we understand the depth and breadth of Guidewire’s product capabilities and bring our best implementation teams and services to deliver increased operational excellence to customers.”
Aspire Systems has a growing Guidewire team of 100+ individuals with 15+ certified professionals, 15+ certified product specialists, and 25+ expert testers.
About Aspire Systems
Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for our clients. We work with some of the world’s most innovative enterprises and independent software vendors, helping them leverage technology and outsourcing in our specific areas of expertise. Our core philosophy of “Attention. Always.” communicates our belief in lavishing care and attention on our clients and employees.
