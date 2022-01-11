Torque Sensor Market Report 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

torque sensor market size

Global Torque Sensor Market By Type (Rotary Torque Sensor & Reaction Torque Sensor), Technology, Application, Key Players and Region.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global torque sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

A torque sensor is an electronic device that records and measures the torque of a rotating system through mechanical processes. It ensures the high quality and performance optimization of machines such as engines, gearboxes, electric motors, and crankshafts of the rotating system. It is also essential in technological applications, such as engine and transmission testing, turbine testing, pump testing, and power measurement, within propulsion systems. A torque sensor enhances the efficiency of machines, engines, and embedded systems. As a result, it finds applications across automotive, aerospace, defense, agriculture, mining, and healthcare industries.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/torque-sensor-market/requestsample

Competitive landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Applied Measurements Limited, Crane Electronics Inc., Datum Electronics Limited (Indutrade AB), FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., Hitachi Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH (Spectris plc), Infineon Technologies AG, Kistler Holding AG, Norbar Torque Tools Limited (Snap-on Incorporated), and PCB Piezotronics Inc. (MTS Systems Corporation).

Global Torque Sensor Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for high-performance hybrid vehicles, owing to the rising awareness regarding carbon emissions. In addition to this, the advent of Industry 4.0 has resulted in the growing emphasis on performance optimization and quality control across various industries, thereby increasing the adoption of torque sensors in new applications.

Nowadays, torque sensors are also utilized in the fields of robotics and medical prosthetics. As a result, key manufacturers are developing non-contact and wireless sensors, which can be merged with surface acoustic wave (SAW) detection systems. Moreover, technological advancements have resulted in the integration of wireless and digital features in torque sensors. Furthermore, the growing need for electric vehicle that run on electrical power and offer fuel efficiency are creating positive opportunities for the market.

Browse full report with complete TOC's & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3lGPeO5

Market Summary:

Based on the type, the market has been segmented into rotary and reaction torque sensors.

On the basis of technology, the market has been classified into surface acoustic wave (SAW), optical, strain gauge, and others.

The market has been categorized based on the application into aerospace and defense, automotive, testing and measurement, healthcare, and others.

Region-wise, the market has been divided into North America (the United States and Canada), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others), and Middle East and Africa.

Browse more Electronics and Semiconductors industry reports:

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/557303722/fingerprint-sensor-market-report-2021-26-industry-growth-size-share-trends-and-forecast

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/557303286/fiber-laser-market-report-2021-26-size-share-growth-outlook-sales-revenue-and-forecast

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/557302206/intelligent-electronic-devices-market-report-2021-26-industry-growth-size-share-trends-and-forecast

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/556350220/drone-camera-market-report-2021-26-industry-size-demand-price-trends-growth-analysis-and-forecast

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/556346265/photomask-market-research-report-2021-26-size-share-outlook-trends-and-forecast

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556080989/industrial-sensors-market-2021-2026-global-size-growth-trends-share-key-players-and-outlook

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553648794/hybrid-devices-market-report-2021-26-industry-analysis-share-size-trends-and-forecast

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553723794/washing-machine-market-2021-26-size-share-trends-scope-demand-opportunity

https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/550468688/smoke-detector-market-research-report-2021-26-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.