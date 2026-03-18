ESG Consulting Firms in India

Explore top 10 ESG consulting firms in India offering ESG compliance, advisory, and sustainability services for businesses in 2026.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) has rapidly become a critical focus area for businesses operating in India. With increasing regulatory requirements, investor expectations, and global sustainability commitments, companies are now prioritizing ESG integration as a core part of their strategy. From SEBI’s Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) mandate to growing stakeholder awareness, ESG is no longer optional—it is essential.As a result, the demand for ESG compliance services in India has surged significantly. Organizations across sectors are seeking expert guidance to navigate complex compliance frameworks, improve sustainability performance, and enhance transparency. This has led to the rise of specialized firms offering ESG consulting services in India, helping businesses align with global standards while meeting local regulatory requirements.What Are ESG Consulting Services?ESG consulting services refer to professional advisory solutions that help organizations integrate environmental, social, and governance factors into their business operations and decision-making processes. These services are designed to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements while improving overall sustainability performance.Typically, ESG services in India include sustainability reporting, ESG risk assessment , carbon footprint analysis, supply chain evaluation, and governance framework development. Consultants also assist companies in aligning with global standards such as GRI, SASB, TCFD, and local frameworks like BRSR.With increasing scrutiny from investors and regulators, ESG Compliance Consulting & Advisory Services in India play a crucial role in helping businesses identify gaps, implement best practices, and build long-term resilience.How ESG Consulting Firms in India Help with Compliance:One of the primary roles of ESG consulting firms is to guide organizations through the complex landscape of regulatory compliance. Understanding how ESG consulting firms in India help with compliance is key to appreciating their value.These firms assist businesses in:• Interpreting regulatory requirements such as SEBI’s BRSR guidelines• Developing ESG policies and governance structures• Conducting materiality assessments to identify key ESG risks• Preparing sustainability and ESG reports aligned with global standards• Implementing data collection and monitoring systemsBy leveraging leading ESG consulting services in India, companies can not only ensure compliance but also strengthen their reputation, attract investors, and gain a competitive edge.Top 10 ESG Consulting Firms in India:Below is a curated list of the top 10 ESG consulting companies in India, known for their expertise, service offerings, and industry presence.1. Deloitte IndiaDeloitte India is a leading global consulting firm offering comprehensive ESG services. Their solutions include climate risk management, ESG strategy, and sustainability reporting. They work with large enterprises across industries to implement ESG frameworks aligned with global standards, making them a trusted name in ESG services in India.2. PwC IndiaPwC India delivers ESG consulting solutions that cover sustainability strategy, decarbonization, and impact measurement. They are known for helping organizations embed ESG into their core business strategies, making them a key player in ESG consulting services in India.3. EY IndiaEY India provides end-to-end ESG advisory services, including climate change consulting, sustainability reporting, and governance frameworks. Their strong global presence and deep expertise in regulatory compliance make them one of the most preferred firms for ESG compliance services in India.4. KPMG IndiaKPMG India offers specialized ESG consulting with a focus on risk management, ESG disclosures, and sustainable finance. Their services are tailored to help businesses comply with evolving ESG regulations while improving transparency and investor confidence.5. IMARC Engineering When it comes to specialized and practical ESG solutions, IMARC Engineering stands out as a trusted provider of ESG Compliance Consulting Services in India. The company offers tailored ESG strategies designed to meet industry-specific requirements and regulatory standards.IMARC Engineering provides end-to-end ESG Compliance Consulting & Advisory Services in India, including sustainability reporting, compliance assessments, and environmental impact analysis. Their client-centric approach ensures that businesses not only comply with ESG norms but also enhance operational efficiency and brand reputation. With a strong focus on innovation and industry expertise, IMARC Engineering is emerging as a reliable partner for organizations looking to implement effective ESG services in India.6. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)TCS provides ESG and sustainability solutions powered by digital innovation. Their services include ESG data management, analytics, and reporting platforms. They help enterprises integrate ESG into digital transformation strategies, making sustainability measurable and actionable.7. Infosys ESG ServicesInfosys Consulting offers ESG advisory services focused on digital sustainability, energy efficiency, and governance frameworks. Their solutions are particularly effective for organizations looking to combine ESG goals with digital transformation.8. Accenture IndiaAccenture is known for its strong focus on sustainability and ESG transformation. Their services include carbon neutrality strategies, ESG reporting, and supply chain sustainability. They leverage advanced technologies and global expertise to deliver impactful ESG outcomes.9. CRISILCRISIL is known for ESG ratings, risk analysis, and sustainability assessments. They provide valuable insights to businesses and investors, helping them make ESG-informed decisions.10. Sustainalytics (Morningstar)Sustainalytics specializes in ESG research, ratings, and risk analysis. Their global expertise and data-driven insights make them a valuable partner for organizations focused on ESG performance.How to Choose the Right ESG Consulting Firm in India?Selecting the right ESG partner is crucial for achieving compliance and long-term sustainability goals. Here are some key factors to consider:1. Industry Experience : Choose a firm with proven experience in your sector to ensure relevant and effective ESG strategies.2. Range of Services: Look for companies offering comprehensive ESG consulting services in India, from strategy to reporting and compliance.3. Regulatory Knowledge: Ensure the firm is well-versed in Indian regulations such as BRSR and international ESG standards.4. Technology & Innovation: Firms using advanced tools and analytics can provide better insights and reporting capabilities.5. Customization: Every business is different—opt for consultants who provide tailored ESG solutions rather than generic frameworks.Conclusion:As ESG continues to gain importance, businesses must prioritize sustainability and compliance to remain competitive. Partnering with the right provider of ESG Compliance Consulting Services in India can help organizations navigate complex regulations, improve transparency, and build long-term value.The firms listed above represent some of the top 10 ESG consulting companies in India, each offering unique strengths and capabilities. Among them, IMARC Engineering stands out for its tailored approach and practical expertise in delivering effective ESG solutions.By choosing the right ESG consulting partner, businesses can not only meet compliance requirements but also contribute to a more sustainable and responsible future.Businesses seeking expert guidance in ESG consulting services in India, manufacturing advisory in India, ESG compliance services in India can connect with IMARC Engineering to explore customized solutions.Speak with Industry Experts: https://www.imarcengineering.com/contact-us

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