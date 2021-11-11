Industrial Sensors Market 2021-2026 : Global Size, Growth, Trends, Share, Key Players, and Outlook
SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Industrial Sensors Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global industrial sensors market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Industrial sensors refer to devices that can detect changes in the environment and offer subsequent signals or outputs. They can gauge input, including light, heat, pressure, temperature, voltage, moisture, motion, etc., and assist in generating a result on the display screen for transmitting the information for further processing. Some commonly utilized industrial sensors include proximity, velocity, inductive, photoelectric, capacitive, magnetic, and ultrasonic. They are significant for machine automation as they aid in ensuring the accurate positioning of mechanical components and providing feedback regarding their operational condition. As a result, these sensors find extensive applications across various industries, such as oil and gas, manufacturing, power generation, healthcare, etc.
Industrial Sensors Market Trends:
The rising digitization trend, along with the increasing need for industrial automation,is primarily driving the industrial sensors market. In addition to this, the growing adoption of wireless devices and the escalating demand for improved efficiency of industrial units are further propelling the market growth. Numerous organizations utilize industrial sensors to maximize their output, monitor plant assets, run equipment fault diagnostics, etc. Moreover, continuous technological advancements, including the development of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled smart sensors, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Additionally, the emergence of Industry 4.0 trends and extensive research and development (R&D) activities will continue to propel the industrial sensors market in the coming years.
Global Industrial Sensors Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
ABB Ltd.
Amphenol Corporation
ams AG
Bosch Sensortec GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH)
Honeywell International Inc.
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
Omega Engineering Inc. (Spectris Plc)
Panasonic Corporation
Renesas Electronics Corporation
Rockwell Automation
Siemens AG
STMicroelectronics
TE Connectivity Ltd.
Texas Instruments Incorporated
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, sensor, type and end use industry.
Breakup by Sensor:
Level Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Flow Sensor
Position Sensor
Pressure Sensor
Force Sensor
Image Sensor
Gas Sensor
Others
Breakup by Type:
Contact
Noncontact
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Mining, Oil and Gas
Manufacturing
Chemical
Energy and Power
Healthcare
Water and Wastewater Treatment
Aerospace and Defense
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America:( United States, Canada)
Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico,Others)
Middle East and Africa
