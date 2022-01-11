Changes to Nanakuli contraflow to be tested through end of January

Main, News Posted on Jan 10, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that new boundaries for the Nanakuli Contraflow will be tested through the end of January. The new limits for the westbound contraflow on Farrington Highway will be Laumania Avenue and Haleakala Avenue.

The previous bounds of the afternoon contraflow were Laumania Avenue and Nanaikeola Street. The Nanakuli Contraflow was implemented in 2017 to reduce the impacts of road construction on the Nanakuli and Waianae communities. Initial observations recorded average travel time decrease of 11 minutes for Waianae-bound vehicles between the Kapolei Interchange and Maili Point.

Based on recent observations, HDOT is adjusting the limits of the contraflow lane to the vicinity of Laumania Avenue and Haleakala Avenue on a trial basis to determine if a shortened contraflow can still provide benefits. We will continue to monitor traffic in the area and will report on the trial results.