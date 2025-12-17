Electric buses start service as HNL rental car shuttles

Main, News Posted on Dec 17, 2025 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) proudly announces four new battery electric buses started service as shuttles for the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) Consolidated Rental Car Facility (CONRAC) on Monday, Dec. 15. The buses are the first of a planned 20-bus fleet to replace the current diesel shuttles between the HNL terminals and the CONRAC.

“Making the switch to lower emissions fleets is one way we’re working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions statewide,” said Governor Josh Green. “As a state surrounded by water and susceptible to the impacts of climate change, we need to do whatever we can to reduce our carbon footprint and make our transportation operations sustainable for future generations.”

In 2018, HDOT conducted a three-month pilot to determine the most efficient alternative energy powered vehicles for CONRAC shuttle service. Diesel, gas, electric and compressed natural gas vehicles operated along the route between the terminals and the temporary CONRAC. As a result of the study, the savings in fuel or energy cost estimated for one year of operation of an electric bus compared to a diesel bus is roughly $47,000.

“Roughly 22 million passengers come through HNL every year,” said Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “We’re starting with four buses to make the trip to our rental car facility as clean and comfortable as possible. By 2030 all CONRAC shuttle trips will be on battery electric buses.”

The cost for the first four electric buses is $4.3 million. The funding source is from Customer Facility Charges, which are collected from each rental car transaction to fund the construction, maintenance and operation of rental car facilities at state airports.

Pictures of the unveiling can be found at:

Group photo left to right – Roy Pfund, president and CEO, Roberts Hawaii, Inc.; Ford Fuchigami, airports administrator, Hawaii Department of Transportation; Ed Sniffen, director, Hawaii Department of Transportation; Daniel Gatewood, replacement rental sales manager, Enterprise Mobility; Kent Horiuchi, operations manager, CONRAC; Joseph Skelton, executive director, AvairPro Services; Kahu Kordell Kekoa.

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/airports/files/2025/12/ev-bus-conrac-1-scaled.jpg

Kahu Kordell Kekoa exits an electric bus following blessing.

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/airports/files/2025/12/ev-bus-conrac-2-scaled.jpg

Standalone photo of one of the electric buses.

https://hidot.hawaii.gov/airports/files/2025/12/ev-bus-conrac-3-scaled.jpg

