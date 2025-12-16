Waialua Bar & Café Brings Local Flavors to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Main, News Posted on Dec 15, 2025 in Airports News

(Courtesy Office of the Lieutenant Governor)

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) and its food and beverage concessionaire partner HMSHost celebrated the grand opening Waialua Bar & Cafe in Terminal 1 of the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL).

Inspired by the moku (district) of Waialua on O‘ahu’s North Shore and located at the most northern area of the airport, Waialua Bar & Cafe offers travelers a menu bursting with local flavors, from freshly made cafe sandwiches and pastries, to a full bar featuring expertly crafted cocktails and mocktails, alongside local craft beer.

For breakfast, travelers can enjoy one of several breakfast sandwiches, like the Cranberry, Egg and Gouda on a butter croissant, while for lunch, the Harissa Grilled Cheese with sun-dried tomato is a perfect choice. Waialua Bar & Cafe’s bake shop serves guava Danishes, coconut pineapple tea bread, and a leek parmesan bistro pastry, among other freshly baked treats. Cocktails highlight the many flavors of the islands, like pineapple, coconut and macadamia nut, blending with local spirits.

“One of the main requests we receive from travelers is to offer more local food options at the airport that reflect our island tastes and culture,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “Waialua Bar & Cafe’s innovative menu will offer residents familiar local food and drink choices and provide visitors with authentic flavors of Hawai‘i. We appreciate HMSHost’s collaboration in our ongoing efforts to elevate the airport experience for our travelers, while showcasing what makes Hawai‘i so special.”

HDOT and HMSHost are also collaborating with popular local chefs and restauranteurs to bring additional new dining experiences to HNL, as well as to the Kahului and Līhu‘e airports. Details for the new restaurants will be provided as plans are finalized.

“Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is a place where visitors from around the world expect to experience Hawai‘i the moment they arrive. Waialua Bar & Cafe is the first of several new dining options to come that will transform the passenger experience. We’re very proud of our continued partnership with the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation as we bring more local flavor to the airport,” said HMSHost Vice President of Business Development Anthony Alessi.

###