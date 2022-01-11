Silver Alert - Elijah Eaglefeathers ACTIVE

Elijah Eaglefeathers, 14-years-old, 5' 03", 100 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. Last seen wearing a blue and gray hoodie, jeans, and dark gray Skechers. Elijah was last seen on 1/9/22, at 1 a.m., at his home in the area of South Horne and East 8th Avenue, in Mesa. Elijah left on foot and has been diagnosed with Autism. He functions at the level of an 8-year-old. If you see Elijah or have any information, please call 911 or Mesa PD. ​