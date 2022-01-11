Trisha Cowan Emerges As One of The Top Agents For Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty

The rising star agent has leveraged the team system to sell an astonishing $8 million in the last 12 months without cold calling, prospecting, or door knocking.

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trisha Cowan, one of the leading agents for Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR), has leveraged the company's team system to help her sell over $8M in the last 12 months with NO cold calling, NO prospecting, and NO door knocking. The company's mission is to positively impact people through second-mile service, innovative systems, and charitable giving.

Trisha Cowan was quoted as saying, "During my transactions, I have a wonderful Transaction Coordinators (TC) team that helps me keep all of my paperwork in line. I am so grateful they helped ensure I have all the paperwork needed with the correct signatures. It is so helpful to have help with follow-up calls. YHSGR provides inside sales agents that help me follow up with clients who are not ready to buy or sell now but will be ready in the near future. I wouldn't be able to give my current clients the time and attention that I do if I had to spend so much time following up with clients."

Trisha Cowan being recognized as 2021 BEST OF THE BEST Award Recipient

As evident, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has designed a powerful system for getting business, converting the business, and building the business using their automatic reverse prospecting system, lead conversation system, and lifetime customer system. Their exclusive system and an amazing culture built on the three principles of Get, Convert, and Grow have been gaining rare accolades from their customers who have fallen in love with their innovative follow-up system and peerless communication.

Trisha Cowan signed off by saying, "I am very thankful that Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) spends the time and money on marketing for me so that I can focus more on my client. They run ads on the radio, billboards, and the internet to gain clients for me. I am also grateful for all the agents in my company that help me show homes and provide any support I need. I wouldn't have been able to give my clients the attention and care I have without my team."

About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a real estate brokerage for entrepreneurial, business-minded, and growth-oriented real estate agents like Trisha Cowan to accomplish outstanding results for themselves, their clients, and their community. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, go to www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com

YHSGR Best of The Best Christmas Party 2021 - Trisha Cowan

