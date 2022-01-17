Pearl Bay, Leading International Investment Migration Firm, Opens US Office
Pearl Bay Consulting opens US office to better serve US based clients who seek European Residency and Golden VisasJACKSON HOLE, WYOMING, USA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pearl Bay Consulting is a leading global immigration firm. Its founder, Tyrone Siren, is a Top 100 Global Immigration CEO who has helped more than 1000 families migrate to the US, Europe, and Canada.
Founded in 2012, Pearl Bay has offices in the US, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, as well as affiliate offices in the Middle East and Africa.
"Opening US based operations is a necessity," says Mr. Siren. "In the past 3 years, we have seen demand for second residency from US citizens and ex-patriots living in the US. We can do a lot online with Zoom calls, but we really need an American office to provide the highest level of service for our US based clients."
Pearl Bay USA currently offers Second Residency programs in Europe. Portugal is the most popular program offered. Portugal is known for its sunny, mild climate and low cost European lifestyle. By purchasing a property in Portugal, a client can obtain a Golden Visa (residency permit). The Golden Visa gives the client the right to reside and work in Portugal. It also offers full access to the Portugal's education and health care systems.
"Covid taught Americans that their health care is only as stable as their job. Portugal offers world class healthcare that is not tied to a job. It is assessable to all Golden Visa holders anytime they need it."
A Golden visa property in Portugal typically costs less than a second home in Florida or Arizona. The Golden Visa can also be converted into a Portuguese citizenship after 5 years. Portuguese citizenship allows a person to reside, work and study anywhere in the EU.
Pearl Bay USA will be conducting a series of webinars and in-person seminars across the US in the coming months. If you are interested to learn more about Portugal or European Golden Visas, contact Pearl Bay USA.
Tyrone Siren
Pearl Bay USA
+1 307-699-5495
tyrone@investmigrate.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn