Pearl Bay Consulting, Leading International Investment Migration Firm, Opens Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Office
Pearl Bay Consulting opens Dubai office to better serve Middle East based clients who seek European Residency and Golden Visas.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2012, Pearl Bay Consulting is a leading global migration that has helped more than 1,000 families to achieve their migration and relocation dreams. Pearl Bay operates around the globe, with offices in the US, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and now Dubai.
Dubai based operations are now a necessity. Pearl Bay’s team has seen rising demand in the past three years for second residency and citizenship from citizens and ex-patriots living in the UAE and Middle East. Having an office in Dubai allows Pearl Bay to provide the highest level of service for its clients in the region.
Pearl Bay UAE provides solution to obtain Second Residency in Europe. One of the most popular programs that is currently being offered is the Golden Visa (residency permit) in Portugal.
Why Portugal?
Portugal is known for its sunny, mild climate and low-cost yet high quality European lifestyle. A property in Portugal typically costs half the amount of an apartment in the UAE.
The Golden Visa allows a family the right to reside and work in Portugal as well as full access to Portugal’s remarkable education and healthcare systems. The Golden Visa can be obtained by simply purchasing a property in Portugal!
The COVID-19 Pandemic have taught many that their residency--the right to live and work in their chosen location--is only as stable as their job. Golden Visa holders and their family will always be able to call Portugal home regardless of their employment status.
After 5 years, the Golden Visa can be converted into a Portuguese citizenship that allows a person to reside, work, and study anywhere in the EU, allowing for a transition to a permanent long-term residency solution. The Portuguese passport is currently the 5th strongest passport in the world, allowing for visa-free travel to 189 countries, specifically all of the European Union, Canada, Australia, and the United States.
In fact, Portugal citizenship now qualifies for the American E2 visa, which allows for long-term US residency as well!
However, do note that the Golden Visa in Portugal may no longer be offered after 2023. Time is of the essence so if you would like to learn more about the program, do contact Pearl Bay UAE (or any Pearl Bay office). Pearl Bay UAE will also be conducting a series of webinars and in-person seminars across the UAE in the coming months in 2023.
