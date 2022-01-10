Three border crossings to reopen in Quảng Ninh

VIETNAM, January 10 -

Hundreds of trucks are still lying idle at Bắc Luân 2 border crossing. Photo vnexpress.net

Hà Nội — China will resume customs clearance at three border crossings in Quảng Ninh Province from January 11, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Three border crossing reopened: Bắc Luân 1 bridge, Bắc Luân 2 bridge and Km 3+4 floating bridge. These bridges are crucial to trade flows between Quảng Ninh and Guangxi (China).

Upon resumption, China will proceed with clearing the backlog of stranded trucks at the border with a priority given to those loaded with agricultural and frozen produce.

As China has been reopening many border crossings in recent days, the ministry urges firms and truck drivers to continue to comply with safety rules and regulations on producing, packaging and transporting in order to avert any possibility of border re-closure.

Border provinces are also strongly advised to step up inspection and supervision to ensure firms and truck drivers stick to safety rules and regulations.

Any batch of goods that does not follow the rules and regulations will be discarded, and its owner heavily fined.

“As the pandemic is raging worldwide, customs clearance at all border gates will continue to be tightened. Customs processing, thus, is not going to return to the normal rate soon," the ministry added.

About 1,200 trucks are still stuck at the three border crossings.

Previously, two border gates in Cao Bằng Province, Sóc Giang and Trà Lĩnh, were announced as reopening from January 7. — VNS