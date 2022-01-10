Submit Release
News Search

There were 879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,131 in the last 365 days.

Three border crossings to reopen in Quảng Ninh

VIETNAM, January 10 -  

Hundreds of trucks are still lying idle at Bắc Luân 2 border crossing. Photo vnexpress.net

Hà Nội — China will resume customs clearance at three border crossings in Quảng Ninh Province from January 11, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Three border crossing reopened: Bắc Luân 1 bridge, Bắc Luân 2 bridge and Km 3+4 floating bridge. These bridges are crucial to trade flows between Quảng Ninh and Guangxi (China).

Upon resumption, China will proceed with clearing the backlog of stranded trucks at the border with a priority given to those loaded with agricultural and frozen produce.

As China has been reopening many border crossings in recent days, the ministry urges firms and truck drivers to continue to comply with safety rules and regulations on producing, packaging and transporting in order to avert any possibility of border re-closure.

Border provinces are also strongly advised to step up inspection and supervision to ensure firms and truck drivers stick to safety rules and regulations.

Any batch of goods that does not follow the rules and regulations will be discarded, and its owner heavily fined.

“As the pandemic is raging worldwide, customs clearance at all border gates will continue to be tightened. Customs processing, thus, is not going to return to the normal rate soon," the ministry added.

About 1,200 trucks are still stuck at the three border crossings.  

Previously, two border gates in Cao Bằng Province, Sóc Giang and Trà Lĩnh, were announced as reopening from January 7. — VNS

You just read:

Three border crossings to reopen in Quảng Ninh

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.