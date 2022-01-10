2021 Saskatchewan Clubroot Distribution Map Released

CANADA, January 10 - Released on January 10, 2022

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan and SaskCanola released the 2021 Saskatchewan Clubroot Distribution Map, which outlines the rural municipalities (RMs) where clubroot has been identified.

Clubroot is a declared pest under Saskatchewan's Pest Control Act. Visible symptoms have been confirmed in 80 commercial canola fields since 2017. This has increased by five fields since the 2020 clubroot update. The number of fields where clubroot pathogen DNA has been detected in soil samples (no visible symptoms) increased by nine in 2021, for a total of 38 fields in the province. These results are compiled annually through ministry surveys and reports/samples submitted by producers and agrologists.

"The Ministry of Agriculture is dedicated to early detection, tracking and managing clubroot," Agriculture Minister David Marit said. "This protects our producers, landowners and our strong canola market."

Over 750 fields in 200 RMs were examined during the 2021 clubroot survey. The landowners of all fields with visible clubroot symptoms or fields with the presence of the pathogen DNA have been contacted. The locations of these fields have also been shared with the appropriate RM office if they have enacted a clubroot-specific bylaw and visible symptoms were present. The specific land locations are not shared publicly to protect the privacy of producers.

Last year, the ministry and SaskCanola encouraged producers to voluntarily test their soils for the presence of the clubroot pathogen. Producers and agrologists could receive a free soil testing kit via the ministry's website, a regional office, SaskCanola office, participating rural municipalities offices and Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities plant health officers. In all, 100 soil samples were submitted through the voluntary soil testing program. Of these soil samples, there was one positive result. SaskCanola covered the costs of the soil tests. The other eight positive soil samples identified in 2021 were collected through the provincial clubroot risk-based and general canola diseases surveys.

"Ongoing clubroot surveying in Saskatchewan is critical for early detection and diligent management," SaskCanola Board of Directors Chair Bernie McClean said. "We continue to invest levy dollars into the provincial clubroot survey program to help farmers manage this disease with evidence and data."

The goal of the tests is to detect the pathogen when spore levels are low to minimize potential impact on canola yields. A proactive and science-based clubroot management strategy should include the use of clubroot-resistant canola varieties in a minimum three-year rotation. An extended crop rotation helps minimize yield losses while protecting the effectiveness of clubroot-resistant canola varieties.

