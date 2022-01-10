New Individual Income Tax Rate

Senate Bill 159, passed during the 67th Montana Legislative Session, reduced the highest marginal tax rate for individuals, estates, trusts, and pass-through entities. This reduction begins with the 2022 tax year. The highest tax rate will decrease from 6.9% to 6.75% on any taxable income over $17,400. Montana currently has seven marginal tax rates. The bill did not affect the six lowest marginal rates.

This bill is subject to the ARPA Savings Clause; therefore, the rate can revert to the current highest marginal tax rate of 6.9% if the savings clause is triggered. For 2022, however, the clause was not triggered, thereby assuring that the new rate will be in effect for that year.