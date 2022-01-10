Submit Release
News Search

There were 810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,062 in the last 365 days.

New Individual Income Tax Rate

Senate Bill 159, passed during the 67th Montana Legislative Session, reduced the highest marginal tax rate for individuals, estates, trusts, and pass-through entities. This reduction begins with the 2022 tax year. The highest tax rate will decrease from 6.9% to 6.75% on any taxable income over $17,400. Montana currently has seven marginal tax rates. The bill did not affect the six lowest marginal rates.

This bill is subject to the ARPA Savings Clause; therefore, the rate can revert to the current highest marginal tax rate of 6.9% if the savings clause is triggered. For 2022, however, the clause was not triggered, thereby assuring that the new rate will be in effect for that year.

The 67th Montana Legislature made several changes to Montana’s tax laws. To help you sort out the changes, we have created a series explaining the new laws called the 2021 Legislative Roundup.

This article is a part of our 2021 Legislative Roundup series.

You just read:

New Individual Income Tax Rate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.