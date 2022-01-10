Statement from California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on the Release of Governor Newsom’s Proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 State Budget

“The Governor’s proposed budget continues our momentum towards building a true Healthy California For All. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted every Californian, with the most significant impacts on our underserved and most vulnerable communities.

The Governor’s Budget doubles-down on an upstream, whole person, equity-anchored approach.

The proposals within health and human services build on the 2021 Budget Act, which provided us an opportunity to invest in programs and efforts that deepen our focus on the whole person while also addressing the inequities in society laid bare by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The 2022-23 Governor’s Budget makes investments that focus on our most vulnerable neighbors while addressing the upstream needs of our communities.

As we move forward, we will leverage the multiyear investments made in the 2021 Budget Act and proposed in the Governor’s Budget to build up the foundations of a Healthy California for All.

Collectively, these bold investments are designed to break down silos and integrate services– such as providing housing for homeless individuals with serious behavioral health issues and addressing the spectrum of needs for justice-involved individuals.

At the same time, we will make investments that will focus our work more upstream to address the needs of communities that have been deeply impacted by COVID-19 – such as building up our public health infrastructure to protect the health and well-being of all Californians.

The proposed investments – covering health, housing, and social needs – will improve the state’s ability to serve the whole person.

In order to succeed in implementing the historic investments made in the 2021 Budget Act and proposed in this budget, we are making significant investments in our health and human services workforce. These investments will create more innovative and accessible opportunities to recruit, train, hire, and advance an ethnically and culturally inclusive health and human services workforce, with improved diversity, compensation, and health-equity outcomes.

Combined, these proposed investments will help move us closer to a true Healthy California for All and will improve the lives of California’s most vulnerable residents while addressing underlying inequities in society.”

For more information, view the California Health & Human Services budget summary.

