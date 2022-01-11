Mobile Edge Announces Valuable Tech Protection for Students & Educators
With thousands of dollars invested in laptops, mobile devices, gaming consoles, and accessories, all it takes is one accidental drop or spill to teach a valuable lesson about downtime. While the pandemic fueled rapid acceptance of technology-aided learning, the shift to combine technology and education was well underway beforehand. As a result, high tech, mobility, and flexibility are the new classroom norm. More than ever, students of all ages and educators need ways to organize, carry, and safeguard their valuable gear.
“Purchasing a full-featured laptop case, backpack, messenger bag, or sleeve from Mobile Edge is a relatively inexpensive way to protect valuable electronics and data,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Anaheim-based Mobile Edge. “With thousands of dollars invested in laptops, mobile devices, gaming consoles, and accessories, all it takes is one accidental drop or spill to teach a valuable lesson about downtime, lost files, and expensive repairs or replacements.”
With an industry-leading lineup of innovative and stylish designs, plus numerous personal productivity accessories, Mobile Edge offers countless ways for students and educators of all ages to carry, protect, and power their gear in style.
Popular Protective Cases for Students & Educators
SmartPack Backpack—The SmartPack Backpack is a no-nonsense backpack for laptops up to 16 inches. Ergonomically designed and super lightweight, it features a padded back panel, thick shoulder straps, a carrying handle, and comes with an additional Microfiber-lined pouch for a tablet.
Express Backpack 2.0—Available in seven fashion trim color options, the Express Backpack 2.0 helps users carry their laptops (up to 16 inches) comfortably and ergonomically, with integrated pockets for iPads and tablets.
ECO Messenger—With its all-natural, 100% cotton canvas exterior, the Mobile Edge ECO Messenger rocks a minimal carbon footprint plus helps organize and protect valuable laptops, tablets, and more. Available in black, blue, and olive.
Mini Messengers—Designed for smaller laptops, Ultrabooks, and tablets up to 13.3 inches, these mini messenger bags offer two padded compartments, super-soft Nylex lining, a side mesh water bottle pocket, adjustable shoulder straps, and rubberized handles.
Notebook/Chromebook/Table SlipSuit Sleeves—Designed to be carried like a briefcase or slipped into a larger case, SlipSuit Sleeves are made of water-resistant EVA material with reinforced corners. They come in a variety of colors, sizes (from 11 to 17.3 inches), and styles.
Top Accessories for Students and Educators
Engineered with Power Delivery (PD) and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology, these slim portable power banks provide backup power for compatible mobile devices. Two models are available: High-Capacity 10000mAh Power Bank and High-Capacity 20000mAh Power Bank.
Mobile Edge’s CORE Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger feeds power-hungry laptops and personal electronics. It delivers 85 watts of power, features a standard AC outlet, and meets FAA carry-on requirements for batteries.
The All-in-One USB-C Adapter Hub provides 4k HDMI video output, a USB-C PD charging port, SD/MICRO SD card reader, and Dual USB Ports.
The USB Wall Charger Turbo 6 transforms one wall outlet into a 6-port USB charging station. With 50 watts of power, it can charge up to six devices simultaneously at blazing fast speeds.
The 10W Wireless Fast Charging Stand delivers two times the power of a standard wireless charger. Simply place a Qi-enabled device against the upright pad and it starts charging on contact.
The Universal 4-Port 6A USB Desktop Smart Charger charges up to four smartphones, tablets, or other USB devices at once. Smart Charge detects each device to deliver the fastest possible charging speed.
The Mobile Edge Wireless Charging Mouse Pad provides an ultra-slim, solid surface for a mouse, plus it doubles as a wireless charger for Qi-enabled devices.
Mobile Edge Supports Educators
Mobile Edge is committed to improving technology for students and educators and making it more available. Over the years we have participated in numerous programs and events in support of educators, campus professionals and vendors, students, parents, and families across the United States, including the Independent College Bookstore Association (ICBA); the Campus Market Expo (CAMEX); the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE); the Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC); and others.
Custom Imprint Options
Mobile Edge’s custom logo/brand imprint options for backpacks, cases, bags, and more can turn road warriors into brand ambassadors.
Promotional products that express support for teams, schools, and companies are particularly popular and effective with students and educators. In fact, branded bags generate more impressions (5,700 views per bag) than any other promotional item, making them powerful awareness builders.
Custom logo and decoration options include molded logo badges, logo tags, rubber patches, and silicon heat transfers. For more information on customized items and pricing, contact our Promotional Items division.
Buy with Confidence
All Mobile Edge protective laptop cases, backpacks, bags, and totes come with a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim's Mobile Edge produces award-winning protective and durable laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for mobile professionals, travelers, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge's innovative designs, styles, quality, lifetime warranty, and 100% customer satisfaction guarantee make them a leader in the industry. Mobile Edge also designs and builds custom cases for top computer manufacturers.
