Bioethics Office Hours Offered by The American College of Healthcare Trustees

All are invited to monthly virtual medical ethics office hours. Join the free discussion.

The American College of Healthcare Trustees strives to support safe, high quality, patient-centered, affordable care. Ethical reflection is integral to organizational decision making.”
— David Levien,MD,MBA,FACS
DENVER, CO, USA, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American College of healthcare trustees is proud to announce that its own senior vice president of ethics and chief operating officer, Carl Middleton, DMin, a noted ethicist and theologian, will be holding monthly bioethics office hours from 12 noon to 1:00 PM Eastern Time The third Tuesday of every month. several of the topics discussed will include beneficence, nonmaleficence, autonomy, and justice. Join in on the discussion.
Doctor Middleton and the American College of healthcare trustees is offering this free office hours is a service to the public. the mission of the American College of healthcare trustees is to improve the quality of governance leadership and decision making in healthcare. The ACHT has the mission of improving quality and safety, patient centeredness, affordability, and empowerment of physicians and staff to further their engagement and dedication to patient care. One does not need to be an ACHT Fellow To participate in these sessions although all serious people who share our mission are welcome to join.
Dr. Middleton, Senior VP for Ethics at the American College of Healthcare Trustees, and a member of its Board of Directors, has been a theologian/ethicist from 1973 till present for a total of 43 years in Catholic Health Care. Dr. Middleton also has an extensive work record including: teaching ethics in a Catholic Seminary, nursing schools and medical residency programs; serving as Director of Pastoral Care, Vice President for Human Educational Services, Corporate Director of Values, Ethics and Ministry. He served as a Vice President for Theology and Ethics for three other Catholic Health Systems and most recently served as the Interim Senior Vice President for Mission and Ethics in Houston, Texas. In his career, he was responsible for mission and values integration, providing leadership in healthcare theology and ethics for the Governance Boards, national and MBO management, physicians and staffs, and to ethics committees throughout the organization. This includes clinical, organizational and social ethics. Dr. Middleton also leads the Discernment Process for major decisions.
Carl holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Sociology from Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky, a Master’s Degree in Moral Theology from the University of Detroit, a Doctor of Ministry Degree from United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio, a Master’s of Religious Education Degree and a Master’s of Divinity Degree from SS. Cyril & Methodius Seminary in Orchard Lake, Michigan.

ACHT Update

Bioethics Office Hours Offered by The American College of Healthcare Trustees

