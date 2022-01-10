National Life Makes Landmark Commitment to Doing Good Through $20 Million Endowment
National Life Group has established an endowment to support its annual charitable giving through the National Life Group Foundation
With this endowment, we ensure we will be able to do even more good for generations, fulfilling our vision: to bring peace of mind to everyone we touch.”MONTPELIER, VERMONT (USA), UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Life Group has established an endowment to support its annual charitable giving through the National Life Group Foundation by seeding an investment fund with $20 million.
— Mehran Assadi, CEO
“Doing good is a vital part of our legacy as both a corporate citizen and as a mission-driven company,” said CEO Mehran Assadi. “With this endowment, we ensure we will be able to do even more good for generations, fulfilling our vision: to bring peace of mind to everyone we touch.”
For more than 173 years, National Life has focused on bringing peace of mind to not only its policyholders, but to the most vulnerable in the community as well. From simple acts of charity including delivery of immediate financial help to local flood victims, to helping establish a world-class cancer treatment center, to generating millions of dollars for nonprofits nationwide, the company and its employees have consistently stepped up to help those in need.
Now National Life has taken another substantial step toward serving and supporting its communities with a $20 million investment in securing the future of the National Life Group Foundation’s power for good.
“This endowment is an extraordinary example of National Life’s commitment to doing good in our communities,” said Beth Rusnock, president of the Foundation. “We’re thrilled by the strength it will give us to continue to do good for decades, as well as help accomplish our biggest goals: to help end childhood hunger and support children’s mental health.”
National Life is here to bring you peace of mind. We’ve been keeping our promises since 1848. Believe in tomorrow. Do good today. Learn more at NationalLife.com
National Life Group® is a trade name of National Life Insurance Company, founded in Montpelier, VT, in 1848, Life Insurance Company of the Southwest, Addison, Texas, chartered in 1955, and their affiliates. Each company of National Life Group is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations. Life Insurance Company of the Southwest is not an authorized insurer in New York and does not conduct insurance business in New York.
