Comment Opportunity: Proposed Rule Changes for Air Electronic Submittal

The Environmental Protection Commission recently approved a proposed air quality rulemaking for formal public comment.

Summary of Proposed Rule Changes

This proposed rulemaking will require electronic submission of all air emissions reporting, air permit applications, and other related air quality documents, starting January 1, 2023.

Under the proposed rule changes, minor sources of air emissions will be required to file emissions data using the State and Local Emission Inventory System (SLEIS). Additionally, under the proposed rule updates, both major and minor sources of air emissions will be required to use the Iowa Environmental Applications System for Air (Iowa EASY Air) for all air construction and Title V operating permit applications.

How to Access the Proposed Rulemaking and Public Comment Information

To review the proposed rulemaking and learn how to provide written comments or participate in the public hearing on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at 1:00 pm, please go to Public Participation (https://www.iowadnr.gov/ Environmental-Protection/Air- Quality/Public-Participation), scroll down to the Public Input section, and select Comment Opportunity: Electronic Submittal Rulemaking.

For more information

Please contact Christine Paulson by email at Christine.Paulson@dnr.iowa.gov or by phone at 515-725-9510 with any questions.

Individuals with disabilities or limited English proficiency are encouraged to participate in all DNR activities, including submitting public comments. If a reasonable accommodation or language services are needed to participate, contact the Air Quality Bureau staff member listed or Relay Iowa TTY Service at 800-735-7942 in advance to advise them of your specific needs. DNR’s language access and disability nondiscrimination plans are available at https://www.iowadnr.gov/About- DNR/Environmental-Justice.