Submit Release
News Search

There were 763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,012 in the last 365 days.

Comment Opportunity: Proposed Rule Changes for Air Electronic Submittal

The Environmental Protection Commission recently approved a proposed air quality rulemaking for formal public comment.

Summary of Proposed Rule Changes

This proposed rulemaking will require electronic submission of all air emissions reporting, air permit applications, and other related air quality documents, starting January 1, 2023.

Under the proposed rule changes, minor sources of air emissions will be required to file emissions data using the State and Local Emission Inventory System (SLEIS). Additionally, under the proposed rule updates, both major and minor sources of air emissions will be required to use the Iowa Environmental Applications System for Air (Iowa EASY Air) for all air construction and Title V operating permit applications.

How to Access the Proposed Rulemaking and Public Comment Information

To review the proposed rulemaking and learn how to provide written comments or participate in the public hearing on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at 1:00 pm, please go to Public Participation (https://www.iowadnr.gov/Environmental-Protection/Air-Quality/Public-Participation), scroll down to the Public Input section, and select Comment Opportunity: Electronic Submittal Rulemaking.

For more information

Please contact Christine Paulson by email at Christine.Paulson@dnr.iowa.gov or by phone at 515-725-9510 with any questions.

Individuals with disabilities or limited English proficiency are encouraged to participate in all DNR activities, including submitting public comments. If a reasonable accommodation or language services are needed to participate, contact the Air Quality Bureau staff member listed or Relay Iowa TTY Service at 800-735-7942 in advance to advise them of your specific needs. DNR’s language access and disability nondiscrimination plans are available at https://www.iowadnr.gov/About-DNR/Environmental-Justice.

You just read:

Comment Opportunity: Proposed Rule Changes for Air Electronic Submittal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.