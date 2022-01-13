Founders Legal® promotes Senior Patent Attorney Kevin Bastuba to Vice Chair

Kevin Bastuba, Patent Attorney and Vice-chair of Intellectual Property Founders Legal

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founders Legal®, is pleased to announce the promotion of Attorney Kevin Bastuba to Vice-Chair of the Intellectual Property team. Founders Legal® is a fast-growing, tech-forward, distributed law firm dedicated to client-focused, efficient and innovative legal services.

Since joining the firm as a Senior Patent Attorney in 2021, Kevin has been a key member of some of the firm’s most complex intellectual property and patent prosecution client matters. Kevin's technical experience and his deep understanding of the patent system allow him to represent and create value for clients with the most cutting-edge of technologies.

Kevin will serve as the new Vice-Chair of Intellectual Property and Patent Prosecution. Kevin's responsibilities include leading Founders Legal’s distinguished Intellectual Property team while also overseeing all aspects relating to IP and patent prosecution and patent portfolio management for the firm’s innovative clients.

Yuri Eliezer, the Managing Partner at Founders Legal, extends his congratulations, noting, “I am excited to see Kevin’s leadership within our Intellectual Property practice. Since day one with our firm, Kevin has demonstrated his commitment to our clients and our mission of helping funded technology companies secure and assert their Intellectual Property Rights.”

Founders Legal (Bekiares Eliezer LLP) is a boutique Corporate, Data Privacy, and Intellectual Property Law Firm, representing thousands of businesses nationwide. The firm offers a specialized focus on businesses providing software-as-a-service (Saas), enterprise software, advanced technologies, and information technologies (IT). For more information about Founders Legal and their services, please visit www.FoundersLegal.com.

