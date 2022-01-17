New Scalp and Hair Oil Treats the Causes of Dry Skin Naturally
Natural, long-lasting relief for dry scalp because you’re tired of cycling through medicated shampoos”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Dermatologics, an innovative scalp and hair oil that directly treats the root of dry skin by addressing its primary causes has launched its website beyonddermatologics.com.
Created by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Elizabeth Hughes, Beyond Dermatologics is a clinically developed scalp and hair oil that moisturizes the scalp and enhances the head's natural skin barrier protection. Natural with no negative side effects, Beyond Dermatologics provides immediate relief and gives long-lasting results for dry, scaly scalps.
Beyond Dermatologics uses a proprietary blend of four primary ingredients supplemented with carefully chosen terpenes, CBD (cannabidiol, hemp extract), argan oil, bamboo extract, licorice root extract, and squalene, which work together to attack all the root causes of dry, sensitive scalp and offer superior skin penetration and maximum efficacy. Scientific, targeted, and practical, Beyond Dermatologics, is a reliable alternative to prescription shampoos. Everyone in the family can use Beyond Dermatologics, including children and those with sensitive skin.
Dry, scaling, aggravated skin is a common scalp condition. At least 50 percent of people will wrestle with this condition at some point in their lives. The condition can affect anyone at any age, including during childhood. There are many causes for dry, scaling scalp. Some people require more moisturization of their skin, and the scalp is no exception. Haircare products, including products marketed to improve dandruff, frequently dry out the skin of the scalp, leading to scaling. Cold and dry weather can make the situation worse. In addition, people with immune system problems, HIV, or neurological issues such as Parkinson's disease are more likely to have scalp issues.
Beyond Dermatologics provides superior moisturization for dry, scaling scalps and its carefully curated oil will soothe sensitive skin while protecting against build-up that invites fungus into scalps and makes it harder for dry, flaky skin to take hold. The advantage to Beyond Dermatologics’ scalp oil is that it doesn’t use the common chemicals available in prescription shampoos that provide only short-term relief and sometimes produce side-effects that have a greater downside than the shampoo has an upside.
Dr. Hughes has dedicated three decades to helping people find a healthy balance for their skin. She combines her medical background with wide-ranging studies of alternative healing systems. In addition to being a board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Hughes is a registered yoga teacher (RYT-200), an advanced PSYCH-K facilitator, and a Whole Health Medicine Institute-certified provider.
